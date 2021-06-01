Mike Trapasso out as University of Hawaii baseball head coach

The University of Hawaii and head baseball coach Mike Trapasso will be parting ways after 20 seasons.

Two days after the Rainbow Warriors finished the regular season, UH announced that Trapasso will not return for a 21st season in 2022. His one-year contract expires on Aug. 31.

The ’Bows opened the year 11-3 and ranked 30th nationally. A month ago, they won seven of eight to improve to 15-13 in the Big West heading into a bye weekend. But after the break, they lost 11 of their final 12 to finish 24-26 overall and 16-24 in the Big West. Since their inaugural Big West year in 2013, the ’Bows have not achieved a winning record in league play.

UH’s 2020 season was abbreviated because of the pandemic. Pitcher Logan Pouelsen and catcher Murray returned for an extra senior season this year. But the ’Bows’ top two relievers from a year ago — Jeremy Wu-Yelland and Carter Loewen — departed for pro careers.

This year’s schedule, which was supposed to feature nonconference games against power-five programs, was restricted to a road series against Arizona State, two series against local Division II schools, and the Big West schedule.

Trapasso’s career UH record is 536-531. He has led the ’Bows to two NCAA regionals.