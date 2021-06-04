comscore Television and radio - June 4, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – June 4, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 10:31 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
**—retelecast. ***—delayed. y—may be subject to blackout.
Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY  
  TIME TV CH HT
AUTO RACING        
Mid-Ohio noon FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Dodgers at Braves 1:20 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Mariners at Angels 3:38 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Mets at Padres 4:10 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
BASEBALL: NCAA Tournament, Regionals, Opening Rd.
South Florida at Florida 6 a.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Army West Point at Texas Tech 6 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Virginia at South Carolina 6 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Liberty vs. Duke 6 a.m. ACC NA/251 NA
Southern Mississippi vs. Florida St. 9 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Presbyterian at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
North Carolina vs. UCLA 1 p.m. ESPNN NA/225* 72
BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference First-Round
West, Game 6: Clippers at Mavericks 3 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
West, Game 6: Clippers at Mavericks 3 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*
FOOTBALL: The Spring League
Linemen vs. Aviators 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
GOLF
PGA Champions: Charity Classic, first round 6 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: The Memorial Tournament, second round 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA: U.S. Women’s Open, second round 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
GYMNASTICS
U.S. Championships, day 2 2 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Second-Round
North, Game 2: Canadiens at Jets 1:30 p.m. USA 29/555 123
West, Game 3: Avalanche at Golden Knights 4 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER: Men’s International Friendly
Portugal at Spain 7:30 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
SOFTBALL: Women’s College World Series, Winner’s Bracket
James Madison vs. Oklahoma St. 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Alabama vs. UCLA 3:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
TENNIS
French Open, third round midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
French Open, third round 9 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
French Open, third round 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
SATURDAY  
  TIME TV CH HT
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity: 170 at Mid-Ohio 7 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional coverage 8 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Regional coverage 11 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Cubs at Giants 1:15 p.m. KHON 3 3
Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Mariners at Angels 4:07 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Mets at Padres 4:10 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Dodgers at Braves*** 7 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL: NCAA Tournament, Regionals
Teams TBA 6 a.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Teams TBA 6 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Teams TBA 6 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Teams TBA 9 a.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Teams TBA 9 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Teams TBA 9 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Teams TBA noon SEC NA/220 40*
Teams TBA noon ESPNU NA/221* 73
Teams TBA noon ESPN2 21/224 74
Teams TBA 3 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Teams TBA 3 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs
East second rd., Game 1: Bucks at Nets 1:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Aces at Mystics 7 a.m. KITV 4 4
Sky at Sparks 9 a.m. KITV 4 4
FOOTBALL: The Spring League
Sea Lions vs. Generals 9 a.m. KHON 3 3
Blues vs. Jousters 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
GOLF
European PGA: Porsche Open, first round 2 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: The Memorial Tournament, third round 6:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA: U.S. Women’s Open, third round 8 a.m. KHNL 8 8
PGA: The Memorial Tournament, third round 9 a.m. KGMB 7 7
PGA Champions: Charity Classic, second rd. 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA: U.S. Women’s Open, third round 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
GYMNASTICS
U.S. Championships, day 3 2 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Second-Rd.
Central, Game 4: Hurricanes at Lightning 10 a.m. USA 29/555 123
East, Game 4: Bruins at Islanders 1:15 p.m. KHNL 8 8
HOCKEY: IHHF World Championship, Semifinals
United States vs. Canada 1 a.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
Finland vs. Germany 5 a.m. NHLN NA/240* 93
HORSE RACING
Epsom Derby 4 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
153rd Belmont Stakes 11 a.m. KHNL 8 8
LACROSSE: Premier League
Whipsnakes vs. Chaos 11 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
MOTORCYCLES: Motocross
Thunder Valley*** 4:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
RUGBY: Major League
ATL at Gold 2:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
SOFTBALL: Women’s College World Series
Elimination game: Oklahoma vs. Georgia 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Elimination game: Arizona vs. Florida State 8:30 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Elimination game: Bracket 1, Teams TBA 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Elimination game: Bracket 2, Teams TBA 3:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
TENNIS
French Open, third round midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
French Open, third round 6 a.m. KHNL 8 8
French Open, round of 16 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
SUNDAY  
  TIME TV CH HT
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 1:55 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GT World Challenge America 7:30 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
NASCAR Cup Series: Save Mart 350 10 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Dodgers at Braves 7:20 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Mariners at Angels 10:07 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Mets at Padres 12:10 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Red Sox at Yankees 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASEBALL: NCAA Tournament, Regionals
Teams TBA 6 a.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Teams TBA 6 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Teams TBA 9 a.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Teams TBA*** 10 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Teams TBA noon SEC NA/220 40*
Teams TBA*** 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Teams TBA 4 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs
East 2nd rd., Game 1: Hawks at 76ers 7 a.m. KITV 4 4
Teams TBA 9:30 a.m. KITV 4 4
GOLF
European PGA: Porsche Open, second round midnight GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: The Memorial Tournament, final round 6 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: The Memorial Tournament, final round 8:30 a.m. KGMB 7 7
PGA Champions: Charity Classic, final round 8:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA: U.S. Women’s Open Championship 9 a.m. KHNL 8 8
European PGA: Porsche Open, final round 9:30 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
GYMNASTICS
U.S. Championships 8 a.m. KHNL 8 8
HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Second-Rd.
North, Game 3: Jets at Canadiens noon NBCSN 19/210 87
West, Game 4: Avalanche at Golden Knights 2:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
HOCKEY: IHHF World Championship
3rd place: Teams TBD 2 a.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
Championship: Teams TBD 7 a.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
LACROSSE: Premier League
Waterdogs vs. Cannons 7 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
RUGBY: Major League
Old Glory at Free Jacks noon FS2 NA/241* 76*
SOCCER
UEFA U21 Champ: Final, Portugal vs. Germany 9 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
CONCACAF Final, U.S.A. vs. Mexico/Costa Rica 3 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
SOFTBALL: Women’s College World Series
Bracket 1 final: Teams TBA 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Bracket 2 final: Teams TBA 9:30 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Bracket 1 final, if nec.: Teams TBA 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Bracket 2 final, if nec.: Teams TBA 3:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
TENNIS
French Open, round of 16 midnight NA/243* 84*
French Open, round of 16 2 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*
French Open, fourth round 6 a.m. KHNL 8 8
French Open, round of 16 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
TRACK AND FIELD
American Track League 11 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

 

RADIO
TODAY  
  TIME STATION
MLB: Red Sox at Yankees 1:05 p.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Dodgers at Braves 1:20 p.m. 990-AM
NBA Playoffs, West 1st rd, G6: Clippers at Mavericks 3 p.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM  
SATURDAY  
  TIME STATION
NCAA softball: WCWS, Oklahoma vs. Georgia 6 a.m. 1500-AM
NCAA softball: WCWS, Arizona vs Florida St 8:30 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Astros vs. Blue Jays 9:07 a.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
Horse Racing: Belmont Stakes 11 a.m. 1500-AM
NBA playoffs: East 2nd rd. G1, Bucks at Nets 1:30 p.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
MLB: Dodgers at Braves 1:15 p.m. 990-AM
MLB: Red Sox at Yankees 1:15 p.m. or JIP after Horse Racing 1500-AM
SUNDAY  
  TIME STATION
NCAA softball: WCWS, bracket 1 final – teams TBA 7 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Dodgers at Braves 7:20 a.m. 990-AM
NBA playoffs: Teams TBA 9 a.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
MLB: Cubs at Giants 10:05 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Red Sox at Yankees 1 p.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM

