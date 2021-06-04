Television and radio – June 4, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
|**—retelecast. ***—delayed. y—may be subject to blackout.
|Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|Mid-Ohio
|noon
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Regional coverage
|1 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Dodgers at Braves
|1:20 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Mariners at Angels
|3:38 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Mets at Padres
|4:10 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|BASEBALL: NCAA Tournament, Regionals, Opening Rd.
|South Florida at Florida
|6 a.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Army West Point at Texas Tech
|6 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Virginia at South Carolina
|6 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Liberty vs. Duke
|6 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251
|NA
|Southern Mississippi vs. Florida St.
|9 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Presbyterian at Vanderbilt
|1 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|North Carolina vs. UCLA
|1 p.m.
|ESPNN
|NA/225*
|72
|BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference First-Round
|West, Game 6: Clippers at Mavericks
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|West, Game 6: Clippers at Mavericks
|3 p.m.
|BSSC
|31/228
|82*
|FOOTBALL: The Spring League
|Linemen vs. Aviators
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|GOLF
|PGA Champions: Charity Classic, first round
|6 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: The Memorial Tournament, second round
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|LPGA: U.S. Women’s Open, second round
|1 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|GYMNASTICS
|U.S. Championships, day 2
|2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Second-Round
|North, Game 2: Canadiens at Jets
|1:30 p.m.
|USA
|29/555
|123
|West, Game 3: Avalanche at Golden Knights
|4 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER: Men’s International Friendly
|Portugal at Spain
|7:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|SOFTBALL: Women’s College World Series, Winner’s Bracket
|James Madison vs. Oklahoma St.
|1 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Alabama vs. UCLA
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|TENNIS
|French Open, third round
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|French Open, third round
|9 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|French Open, third round
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|SATURDAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|NASCAR Xfinity: 170 at Mid-Ohio
|7 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Regional coverage
|8 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Regional coverage
|11 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Cubs at Giants
|1:15 p.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Regional coverage
|4 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Mariners at Angels
|4:07 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Mets at Padres
|4:10 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Dodgers at Braves***
|7 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASEBALL: NCAA Tournament, Regionals
|Teams TBA
|6 a.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Teams TBA
|6 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Teams TBA
|6 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Teams TBA
|9 a.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Teams TBA
|9 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Teams TBA
|9 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Teams TBA
|noon
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Teams TBA
|noon
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Teams TBA
|noon
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Teams TBA
|3 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Teams TBA
|3 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs
|East second rd., Game 1: Bucks at Nets
|1:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Aces at Mystics
|7 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|Sky at Sparks
|9 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|FOOTBALL: The Spring League
|Sea Lions vs. Generals
|9 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Blues vs. Jousters
|1 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|GOLF
|European PGA: Porsche Open, first round
|2 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: The Memorial Tournament, third round
|6:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|LPGA: U.S. Women’s Open, third round
|8 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|PGA: The Memorial Tournament, third round
|9 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|PGA Champions: Charity Classic, second rd.
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|LPGA: U.S. Women’s Open, third round
|11 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|GYMNASTICS
|U.S. Championships, day 3
|2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Second-Rd.
|Central, Game 4: Hurricanes at Lightning
|10 a.m.
|USA
|29/555
|123
|East, Game 4: Bruins at Islanders
|1:15 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|HOCKEY: IHHF World Championship, Semifinals
|United States vs. Canada
|1 a.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|Finland vs. Germany
|5 a.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93
|HORSE RACING
|Epsom Derby
|4 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|153rd Belmont Stakes
|11 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|LACROSSE: Premier League
|Whipsnakes vs. Chaos
|11 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|MOTORCYCLES: Motocross
|Thunder Valley***
|4:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|RUGBY: Major League
|ATL at Gold
|2:30 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|SOFTBALL: Women’s College World Series
|Elimination game: Oklahoma vs. Georgia
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Elimination game: Arizona vs. Florida State
|8:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Elimination game: Bracket 1, Teams TBA
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Elimination game: Bracket 2, Teams TBA
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|TENNIS
|French Open, third round
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|French Open, third round
|6 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|French Open, round of 16
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|SUNDAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|Formula 1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|1:55 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|GT World Challenge America
|7:30 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|NASCAR Cup Series: Save Mart 350
|10 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Regional coverage
|7 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Dodgers at Braves
|7:20 a.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Mariners at Angels
|10:07 a.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Mets at Padres
|12:10 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Red Sox at Yankees
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASEBALL: NCAA Tournament, Regionals
|Teams TBA
|6 a.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Teams TBA
|6 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Teams TBA
|9 a.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Teams TBA***
|10 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Teams TBA
|noon
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Teams TBA***
|1 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Teams TBA
|4 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs
|East 2nd rd., Game 1: Hawks at 76ers
|7 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|Teams TBA
|9:30 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|GOLF
|European PGA: Porsche Open, second round
|midnight
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: The Memorial Tournament, final round
|6 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: The Memorial Tournament, final round
|8:30 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|PGA Champions: Charity Classic, final round
|8:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|LPGA: U.S. Women’s Open Championship
|9 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|European PGA: Porsche Open, final round
|9:30 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|GYMNASTICS
|U.S. Championships
|8 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Second-Rd.
|North, Game 3: Jets at Canadiens
|noon
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|West, Game 4: Avalanche at Golden Knights
|2:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|HOCKEY: IHHF World Championship
|3rd place: Teams TBD
|2 a.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|Championship: Teams TBD
|7 a.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|LACROSSE: Premier League
|Waterdogs vs. Cannons
|7 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|RUGBY: Major League
|Old Glory at Free Jacks
|noon
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|SOCCER
|UEFA U21 Champ: Final, Portugal vs. Germany
|9 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|CONCACAF Final, U.S.A. vs. Mexico/Costa Rica
|3 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|SOFTBALL: Women’s College World Series
|Bracket 1 final: Teams TBA
|7 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Bracket 2 final: Teams TBA
|9:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Bracket 1 final, if nec.: Teams TBA
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Bracket 2 final, if nec.: Teams TBA
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|TENNIS
|French Open, round of 16
|midnight
|NA/243*
|84*
|French Open, round of 16
|2 a.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|French Open, fourth round
|6 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|French Open, round of 16
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|TRACK AND FIELD
|American Track League
|11 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|
RADIO
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Red Sox at Yankees
|1:05 p.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Dodgers at Braves
|1:20 p.m.
|990-AM
|NBA Playoffs, West 1st rd, G6: Clippers at Mavericks
|3 p.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|SATURDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NCAA softball: WCWS, Oklahoma vs. Georgia
|6 a.m.
|1500-AM
|NCAA softball: WCWS, Arizona vs Florida St
|8:30 a.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Astros vs. Blue Jays
|9:07 a.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|Horse Racing: Belmont Stakes
|11 a.m.
|1500-AM
|NBA playoffs: East 2nd rd. G1, Bucks at Nets
|1:30 p.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|MLB: Dodgers at Braves
|1:15 p.m.
|990-AM
|MLB: Red Sox at Yankees
|1:15 p.m. or JIP after Horse Racing
|1500-AM
|SUNDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NCAA softball: WCWS, bracket 1 final – teams TBA
|7 a.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Dodgers at Braves
|7:20 a.m.
|990-AM
|NBA playoffs: Teams TBA
|9 a.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|MLB: Cubs at Giants
|10:05 a.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Red Sox at Yankees
|1 p.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
