Firefighters contain Maili wildfire that neared homes

Firefighters had to deal with shifting winds to protect homes, hikers and themselves from a raging wildfire near the Maili Pillbox this afternoon on the Waianae Coast.

The blaze got as close as 200 yards east of homes.

The wildfire was contained at 1:50 p.m. and burned eight acres.

The Honolulu Fire Department deployed eight units with 18 firefighters after receiving the 12:54 p.m. call. The first units arrived to find smoke and flames near the Board of Water Supply facility to the top of the mountain, HFD said in a news release.

The smoke was billowing out to sea, but winds shifted and the blaze spread toward the firefighters.

Firefighters had to haul hoses 400 feet up the mountain. Multiple fire apparatuses were used to bring and pump water to the fire at the location.

Police were called to block the trail to the pillbox because hikers were entering the area while firefighters were fighting the fire.