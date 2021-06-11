Hanauma Bay closes due to sewage pump damage

The Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve is closed today after a power surge damaged the main sewage pump Thursday night, according to parks officials.

“We are working with a contractor to address the pump issue, and will provide updates on the repairs and whether the nature preserve can reopen this weekend,” said a message posted to the Department of Parks and Recreation’s website and social media. “We apologize for the inconvenience to bay visitors and appreciate your patience as we address these issues.”

A city spokesman said no sewage reached the bay.

The nature preserve is usually open to the public Wednesdays through Sundays, with entry allowed from 6:45 a.m. to 2 p.m..

An online system to reserve an entry time into the bay is available to the public, in which a mandatory viewing of an educational view can be reserved two days ahead of a planned visit.

The link for reservations is available at honolulu.gov/parks-hbay/home.html. Walk-in and drive-in access is also allowed for those without computer and Internet access.

Updates will be posted to DPR’s social media sites on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The preserve’s main phone number will also offer the latest information at 768-6861.