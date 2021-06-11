Honolulu moves into less-restrictive Tier 4 coronavirus rules, effective immediately

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Honolulu will move into an expanded Tier 4 of its coronavirus restrictions, effective immediately, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced this morning.

Blangiardi said the city received approval from Gov. David Ige to implement the least-restrictive and last tier of the city’s four-tier system.

The change allows social gatherings of up to 25 people at outdoor venues, including at parks and beaches, city officials said, but the group size for indoor social gatherings remains at 10 people.

“We continue to make solid progress as a community in our fight against COVID. At this point vaccinations are key to easing restrictions, and hopefully ending the tier system altogether,” Blangiardi said in a news release. “We are in this fight together, and if you have yet to get your vaccination, I strongly urge you to do so as soon as possible.”

City officials provided the following list of Tier 4 modifications:

>> Social gatherings outdoors allowed with up to 25 people;

>> Social gatherings indoors allowed with up to 10 people;

>> Indoor organized sports are allowed; spectators are allowed at up to 33% capacity (subject to Department of Parks and Recreation permitting and availability of the facility);

>> Commercial recreational boating allowed without capacity limit (restaurant/bar rules apply if food/beverage consumption is allowed);

>> Social establishments such as dance/nightlife/karaoke are allowed up to 50% capacity if all attendees are tested or show proof of full vaccination;

>> Outdoor weddings are allowed with up to 200 people;

>> Indoor events such as concerts, meetings and conventions are allowed with a mitigation plan and 50% capacity if all attendees are tested or show proof of full vaccination;

>> Outdoor events at venues with defined capacity limits are allowed with a mitigation plan, 33% capacity or 67% capacity if all attendees are tested or show proof of full vaccination;

>> Outdoor events at venues without defined capacity but have controlled ingress and egress are allowed with a mitigation plan, at 30 individuals per 1,000 square feet or 60 individuals per 1,000 square feet if all attendees are tested or show proof of full vaccination;

>> Arcades are allowed without capacity limit (restaurant/bar rules apply if food/beverage consumption is allowed);

>> Road races and triathlons allowed with a permit, starting-group size subject to gathering size limit.

For more Tier 4 details, visit the city’s reopening strategy website.

For vaccine information, including providers, visit: oneoahu.org/vaccine.