Waikiki’s Art on the Zoo Fence resumes

The Art on the Zoo Fence in Waikiki resumed last weekend after a long, off-and-on hiatus, according to organizers, and will be held again this weekend.

“It was great for everyone to be back,” said Art on the Zoo Fence president Lynn Forney, noting that some visitors last weekend bought art.

Since 1953, Hawaii artists have been displaying and selling art and photography from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday along the Honolulu Zoo fence on Monsarrat Avenue.

The outdoor art show was shut down during the pandemic in March 2020, and allowed to return in late June, but was then shut down again during the surge of COVID-19 cases in August before reopening again in October.

Then the permit for the event expired on Jan. 20 of this year, according to Forney, and organizers were awaiting approval of a new permit from the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation. A change.org petition was launched asking for the permit to be approved so artists could return to the fence because many relied on the event as a primary or secondary source of income. It received 571 signatures.

The permit was granted prior to June 4, and the outdoor art show will be held every weekend. Some artists that were present at the fence last weekend were Debra Casey, Jeff Sanders, Daniel Forney and Dog Boyd.

“We are glad that we can continue allowing more and more of our regular park activities as restrictions are loosened,” wrote DPR spokesman Nathan Serota, who encouraged those eligible to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Updates on Art on the Zoo Fence are available @artonthezoofencehawaii on Facebook.