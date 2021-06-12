Television and radio – June 12, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
|**—retelecast. ***—delayed. y—may be subject to blackout.
|Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|NASCAR Truck: SpeedyCash.com 220
|7 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|IndyCar: Detroit Grand Prix Race 1
|8 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|NASCAR Xfinity: Alsco Uniforms 250
|10 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|IMSA: Detroit Grand Prix
|11 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Short-track: SRX Series
|2 p.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Regional coverage
|10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Angels at Diamondbacks
|10:10 a.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Padres at Mets
|10:10 a.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Giants at Nationals
|1:15 p.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Rangers at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Rangers at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|BASEBALL: NCAA Super Regionals
|Columbia, Game 1: Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia
|6 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Nashville, Game 2: Vanderbilt vs. East Carolina
|6 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Starkville, Game 1: Notre Dame at Mississippi St.
|8 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Lubbock, Game 2: Texas Tech vs. Stanford
|9 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Fayetteville, Game 2: Arkansas vs. NC State
|9 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Knoxville, Game 1: LSU at Tennessee
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Austin, Game 1: South Florida at Texas
|3 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Tucson, Game 2: Arizona vs. Ole Miss
|4 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference Semifinals
|West, Game 3: Jazz at Clippers
|2:30 p.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|BOXING
|Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|DIVING: U.S. Olympic Trials
|Women’s Springboard, final
|10 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|Men’s Platform, final***
|7 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|FOOTBALL: The Spring League
|Jousters vs. Sea Lions
|6 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Generals vs. Blues
|2 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|GOLF
|European PGA: Scandinavian Mixed, third-round
|1:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: Palmetto Championship, third-round
|7 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: Palmetto Championship, third-round
|9 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|PGA Champions: American Family Champ., second-rd.
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA Korn Ferry: BMW Pro-Am, third-round
|11 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|LPGA: MEDIHEAL Championship, third-round
|1 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|LACROSSE: Premier League
|Teams TBA
|6 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|Redwoods vs. Atlas
|9 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: UFC 263
|Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 – Early Prelims
|noon
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Adesanya vs. Vettori – Prelims
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|MOTORCYCLES: Superbike
|MotoAmerica: Road America, Day 1
|10 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|SOCCER: UEFA Euro 2020, Group Stage
|Switzerland vs. Wales
|3 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Finland at Denmark
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Belgium at Russia
|9 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|TENNIS
|French Open: Women’s Finals
|3 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|WTA: Viking Open Nottingham, semis
|3 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|French Open: Women’s Doubles final
|11:30 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Sunday
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|IndyCar: Detroit Grand Prix Race 2
|6:30 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|NHRA: New England Nationals
|7:30 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|NASCAR Cup: All-Star Open
|noon
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|NASCAR Cup: All-Star Race
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Regional coverage
|7 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Padres at Mets
|7:10 a.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Regional coverage
|10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Rangers at Dodgers
|10:10 a.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Angels at Diamondbacks
|10:10 a.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Cardinals at Cubs
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASEBALL: NCAA Super Regionals
|Knoxville, Game 2: Tennessee vs. LSU
|6 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Columbia, Game 2: Virginia vs. Dallas Baptist
|6 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Lubbock, Game 3 (if nec.): Stanford at Texas Tech
|9 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Nashville, Game 3 (if nec.): East Carolina at Vanderbilt
|9 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Fayetteville, Game 3 (if nec.): NC State at Arkansas
|noon
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Starkville, Game 2: Mississippi State vs. Notre Dame
|noon
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Austin, Game 2: Texas vs. South Florida
|3 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Tucson, Game 3 (if nec.): Ole Miss at Arizona
|3 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference Semifinals
|East, Game 4: Nets at Bucks
|9 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|West, Game 4: Suns at Nuggets
|2 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Mystics at Dream
|9 a.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|DIVING: U.S. Olympic Trials
|Men’s Springboard, final***
|6 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|Women’s Platform, final***
|8 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|GOLF
|European PGA: Scandinavian Mixed
|1:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: Palmetto Championship, final round
|7 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: Palmetto Championship, final round
|9 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|PGA Champions: American Family Champ., final round
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA Korn Ferry: BMW Pro-Am, final round
|11 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|LPGA: MEDIHEAL Championship, final round
|1 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
|Conference Semifinal, Islanders at Lightning
|2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|LACROSSE: Premier League
|Chrome vs. Waterdogs
|7 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|MOTORCYCLES
|FIM Motocross: MX2
|1 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|FIM Motocross: MXGP
|2 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America, Day 2
|10 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|SOCCER
|UEFA Euro 2020: Croatia at England
|3 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|UEFA Euro 2020: North Macedonia vs. Austria
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|UEFA Euro 2020: Ukraine at Netherlands
|9 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Copa America: Venezuela at Brazil
|11 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Copa America: Colombia vs. Ecuador
|2 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|Women’s summer series: Jamaica at United States
|4 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|SOFTBALL: High School, New City Nissan Goodwill Classic
|3rd place game
|4 p.m.
|SPCOC
|16
|NA
|Championship game
|6 p.m.
|SPCOC
|16
|NA
|SWIMMING: U.S. Olympic Trials
|Qualifying Heats***
|11:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Finals***
|7 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|TENNIS
|French Open: Women’s Doubles Championship
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|French Open: Men’s Finals
|3 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|ATP: Halle, London; WTA: Berlin, Birmingham
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Radio
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Giants at Nationals
|10:05 a.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Padres at Mets
|10:10 a.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|MLB: Giants at Nationals
|1:15 p.m. or JIP after first game
|1500-AM
|NBA Playoffs, West Semi G3: Jazz at Clippers
|2:30 p.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|MLB: Rangers at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|990-AM
|Sunday
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Yankees at Phillies
|7:05 a.m.
|1500-AM
|NBA Playoffs, East Semi G4: Nets at Bucks
|9 a.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|MLB: Rangers at Dodgers
|10:10 a.m.
|990-AM
|MLB: Cardinals at Cubs
|1 p.m. or JIP after BKN/MIL
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.