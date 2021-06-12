comscore Television and radio - June 12, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – June 12, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 pm
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

 

On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
**—retelecast. ***—delayed. y—may be subject to blackout.
Check your TV guide for latest updates.
 
TODAY
  TIME TV CH HT
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Truck: SpeedyCash.com 220 7 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
IndyCar: Detroit Grand Prix Race 1 8 a.m. KHNL 8 8
NASCAR Xfinity: Alsco Uniforms 250 10 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
IMSA: Detroit Grand Prix 11 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Short-track: SRX Series 2 p.m. KGMB 7 7
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Angels at Diamondbacks 10:10 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Padres at Mets 10:10 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Giants at Nationals 1:15 p.m. KHON 3 3
Rangers at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Rangers at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
BASEBALL: NCAA Super Regionals
Columbia, Game 1: Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia 6 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Nashville, Game 2: Vanderbilt vs. East Carolina 6 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Starkville, Game 1: Notre Dame at Mississippi St. 8 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Lubbock, Game 2: Texas Tech vs. Stanford 9 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Fayetteville, Game 2: Arkansas vs. NC State 9 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Knoxville, Game 1: LSU at Tennessee 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Austin, Game 1: South Florida at Texas 3 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Tucson, Game 2: Arizona vs. Ole Miss 4 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference Semifinals
West, Game 3: Jazz at Clippers 2:30 p.m. KITV 4 4
BOXING
Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
DIVING: U.S. Olympic Trials
Women’s Springboard, final 10 a.m. KHNL 8 8
Men’s Platform, final*** 7 p.m. KHNL 8 8
FOOTBALL: The Spring League
Jousters vs. Sea Lions 6 a.m. KHON 3 3
Generals vs. Blues 2 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
GOLF
European PGA: Scandinavian Mixed, third-round 1:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: Palmetto Championship, third-round 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: Palmetto Championship, third-round 9 a.m. KGMB 7 7
PGA Champions: American Family Champ., second-rd. 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Korn Ferry: BMW Pro-Am, third-round 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA: MEDIHEAL Championship, third-round 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LACROSSE: Premier League
Teams TBA 6 a.m. KHNL 8 8
Redwoods vs. Atlas 9 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: UFC 263
Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 – Early Prelims noon ESPN 22/222 70
Adesanya vs. Vettori – Prelims 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
MOTORCYCLES: Superbike
MotoAmerica: Road America, Day 1 10 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
SOCCER: UEFA Euro 2020, Group Stage
Switzerland vs. Wales 3 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Finland at Denmark 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Belgium at Russia 9 a.m. KITV 4 4
TENNIS
French Open: Women’s Finals 3 a.m. KHNL 8 8
WTA: Viking Open Nottingham, semis 3 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
French Open: Women’s Doubles final 11:30 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
Sunday
  TIME TV CH HT
AUTO RACING
IndyCar: Detroit Grand Prix Race 2 6:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8
NHRA: New England Nationals 7:30 a.m. KHON 3 3
NASCAR Cup: All-Star Open noon FS1 NA/214 75
NASCAR Cup: All-Star Race 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Padres at Mets 7:10 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Rangers at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Angels at Diamondbacks 10:10 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Cardinals at Cubs 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASEBALL: NCAA Super Regionals
Knoxville, Game 2: Tennessee vs. LSU 6 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Columbia, Game 2: Virginia vs. Dallas Baptist 6 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Lubbock, Game 3 (if nec.): Stanford at Texas Tech 9 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Nashville, Game 3 (if nec.): East Carolina at Vanderbilt 9 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Fayetteville, Game 3 (if nec.): NC State at Arkansas noon ESPNU NA/221* 73
Starkville, Game 2: Mississippi State vs. Notre Dame noon ESPN2 21/224 74
Austin, Game 2: Texas vs. South Florida 3 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Tucson, Game 3 (if nec.): Ole Miss at Arizona 3 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference Semifinals
East, Game 4: Nets at Bucks 9 a.m. KITV 4 4
West, Game 4: Suns at Nuggets 2 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Mystics at Dream 9 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
DIVING: U.S. Olympic Trials
Men’s Springboard, final*** 6 p.m. KHNL 8 8
Women’s Platform, final*** 8 p.m. KHNL 8 8
GOLF
European PGA: Scandinavian Mixed 1:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: Palmetto Championship, final round 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: Palmetto Championship, final round 9 a.m. KGMB 7 7
PGA Champions: American Family Champ., final round 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Korn Ferry: BMW Pro-Am, final round 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA: MEDIHEAL Championship, final round 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
Conference Semifinal, Islanders at Lightning 2 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
LACROSSE: Premier League
Chrome vs. Waterdogs 7 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
MOTORCYCLES
FIM Motocross: MX2 1 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
FIM Motocross: MXGP 2 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America, Day 2 10 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
SOCCER
UEFA Euro 2020: Croatia at England 3 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
UEFA Euro 2020: North Macedonia vs. Austria 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
UEFA Euro 2020: Ukraine at Netherlands 9 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Copa America: Venezuela at Brazil 11 a.m. KHON 3 3
Copa America: Colombia vs. Ecuador 2 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
Women’s summer series: Jamaica at United States 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
SOFTBALL: High School, New City Nissan Goodwill Classic
3rd place game 4 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
Championship game 6 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
SWIMMING: U.S. Olympic Trials
Qualifying Heats*** 11:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Finals*** 7 p.m. KHNL 8 8
TENNIS
French Open: Women’s Doubles Championship midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
French Open: Men’s Finals 3 a.m. KHNL 8 8
ATP: Halle, London; WTA: Berlin, Birmingham 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
Radio
TODAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: Giants at Nationals 10:05 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Padres at Mets 10:10 a.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
MLB: Giants at Nationals 1:15 p.m. or JIP after first game 1500-AM
NBA Playoffs, West Semi G3: Jazz at Clippers 2:30 p.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
MLB: Rangers at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. 990-AM
 
Sunday
  TIME STATION
MLB: Yankees at Phillies 7:05 a.m. 1500-AM
NBA Playoffs, East Semi G4: Nets at Bucks 9 a.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
MLB: Rangers at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. 990-AM
MLB: Cardinals at Cubs 1 p.m. or JIP after BKN/MIL 1420-AM / 92.7-FM

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Milwaukee Bucks finally strike back and hold on for a 86-83 victory against Brooklyn Nets
Next Story
Scoreboard
Looking Back

Scroll Up