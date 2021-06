Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Lingering effects of COVID uncertain

Vaccine hesitancy? The long-term effects of COVID-19 have been widely reported and can include fatigue, “brain fog,” shortness of breath, depression, chest pain and joint pain. These symptoms can go on for months or longer and often follow very mild illnesses. They’ve been reported in young persons as well as adults. Some people never even realized they were ill so are not prepared to experience lingering effects.

COVID-19 also affects other areas of the nervous system and can lead to undesirable long-term effects, including loss of bladder and bowel control as well as erectile dysfunction. Similar side effects are seen in women. As this disease is still in its infancy, nobody knows for sure how long these symptoms can persist.

Consider that when deciding whether or not to take the vaccine.

David Kwiat, M.D.

Kailua-Kona

State slow to update Safe Travels website

Earlier this month, I listened to Gov. David Ige announce that as of June 15, individuals vaccinated in Hawaii will be able to bypass self-quarantine requirements without COVID-19 testing when traveling to Hawaii from the mainland, ostensibly by uploading their vaccination record to the Safe Travels website, as in the case of intercounty travel.

I have been patiently waiting to do so for my planned return trip on June 18. I may be deficient in my ability to exact the proper Google search, but I have found nothing in the news to allay my fears that Ige’s pronouncement may have been premature. Nothing in the news, and no changes in the Safe Travels website to allow me to upload my vaccine record for my upcoming trip.

I suppose I should be “safe” and schedule a COVID-19 test for my upcoming trip, rather than risk the consequence of being unprepared for a last-minute changing timeline.

David Easa

Manoa

Secrecy an element of grand jury work

Due to former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles, legal experts on networks like MSNBC and CNN have explained at length why grand jury proceedings are kept secret.

With regard to our grand jury declining to indict police officers for the actions taken against Iremamber Sykap, it is curious, then, that attorney Eric Seitz and the ACLU are complaining that they have been provided no information (“Grand jury declines to charge officers in fatal shooting of Iremamber Sykap,” Star- Advertiser, June 10).

It appears to be an attempt to politicize the fact that Sykap was 16 years old. But there’s no excuse for trying to run over police officers.

Moses Akana

Aiea

Residents may fight excess of tourists

The story, “Crime and tourism” (Star-Advertiser, June 6), focuses upon the recent rise in violence against tourists in Waikiki. A greater police presence and citizen patrols in Waikiki are mentioned as remedies. What, however, if the crime “surge” has partial roots in the way in which locals perceive tourism to be operating in Hawaii?

Indeed, no tourism industry will survive when the host population turns against it. And isn’t this the real threat to tourism’s future in Hawaii? Nothing illustrates the rising hostility of local residents better than the frustrated residents of Kauai’s north shore confronting car-driving tourists in 2019. There were similar confrontations on other islands.

Out-of-control tourism is increasingly seen by large numbers of people here as an enemy of local welfare, decent housing and the unique Island lifestyle.

Politicians need to do what they have failed to do for many years: Restrict tourism to sustainable levels. Otherwise, we need a mass popular movement to move this program forward. Perhaps it is time for a Hawaii Residents Association (HRA) to protect what we value in Hawaii.

Noel Kent

Manoa

Some jobs aren’t worth accepting

Yet another cruel decision by Gov. David Ige, encouraging employers to report rejected job offers to our unemployed community members (“Gov. Ige says ban on evictions to end in August,” Star-Advertiser, June 7).

Interviewing for a job is an opportunity to learn details about the position. If the job pays less than a living wage or the cost of child care, requires a three-hour round-trip commute, exposes you to health hazards, disrespect and disagreeable visitors, you have the right to say, “No thanks.”

Encourage all the business leaders clamoring for help to create opportunities for our people that are desirable. Quit blaming unemployment benefits as the reason we don’t want to work for you.

Yvonne Geesey

Waikiki

