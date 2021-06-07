Gov. Ige says ban on evictions to end in August

The state’s ban on evictions will be extended for another 60 days in Gov. David Ige’s forthcoming COVID-19 emergency proclamation but then those struggling to pay rent or mortgages will have no further protection, Ige said during the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii livestream today.

Ige’s announcement coincides with a resurgence in isle tourism while Ige encouraged employers to report any job offers to the state that were rejected by people receiving unemployment benefits.

He also said rent and mortgage relief programs remain available and encouraged struggling renters or homeowners to seek mediation on their overdue housing payments.

While evictions have been banned by Ige for over a year since the COVID-19 pandemic strangled Hawaii tourism, renters and people who pay mortgages would be required to cover their missing payments unless they reach agreement with their landlords or lenders.

Ige faces a deadline later this month to announce any potential bills he plans to veto and said he’s looking at ways to avoid budget cuts to the University of Hawaii, especially a planned 13% cut at UH-Manoa that he said would lead to layoffs and program cuts; along with opposition to raising hotel taxes that Ige said already make isle room rates among the highest in the nation.

But Ige reiterated that he is in favor of looking at ways to reduce tourist impacts at some of Hawaii’s most popular destinations, including potentially restricting the number of visitors.