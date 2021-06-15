Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The American Association of Orthodontists was misidentified as the American Academy of Ophthalmology in a story on Page A1 Monday about conventions pulling out of Hawaii due to COVID-19 restrictions.

>> A team of scientists who examined daily rainfall and storms in Hawaii counted nearly 400 storms over 20 years. The number of storms was inaccurate in a story on Page B1 Monday.