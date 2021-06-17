Hawaii sees 36 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 37,170

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 36 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 37,170 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 507.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 393 fatalities on Oahu, 55 on Maui, 54 on Hawaii island, two on Kauai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 600,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 33.5 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 22 new cases on Oahu, four on Kauai, three on Maui, two on Hawaii island, and five Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials began including probable infections in its total case counts last month. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 27,556 on Oahu, 4,616 on Maui, 3,153 in Hawaii County, 343 on Kauai, 115 on Lanai and 79 on Molokai. There are also 1,308 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Today’s probable infections since the start of the pandemic added to the counts today include 816 on Maui, 767 on Oahu, 65 on Hawaii island, 24 on Molokai, four on Kauai, three on Lanai and 53 residents diagnosed outside the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Tuesday.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 694 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by five.

By island, Oahu has 339 active cases, the Big Island has 182, Maui has 154 and Kauai has 19.

Health officials counted 4,933 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a .73% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.0%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 1,627,801 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Wednesday, up 6,519 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 56% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 61% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,405 have required hospitalizations, with three new hospitalizations reported today.

Ten hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,395 hospitalizations within the state, 1,983 have been on Oahu, 268 on Maui, 129 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 33 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of today, with eight in intensive care units and two on ventilators.

Oahu on Friday moved into the less-restrictive Tier 4 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan. The change allows social gatherings of up to 25 people at outdoor venues, including at parks and beaches, but the group size for indoor social gatherings remains at 10 people.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.