3 bodies found in Baja California identified as missing tourists’

Three bodies that were found in the Mexican state of Baja California last week have been identified as those of three tourists from Australia and the United States who had disappeared days earlier, Mexican authorities said Sunday.

The bodies were confirmed to be those of Callum and Jake Robinson, two brothers from Perth, Australia, and Jack Carter Rhoad, the Baja California attorney general’s office said in a statement. “The confirmation comes after the victims’ families were able to identify them, without the need for genetic testing,” the statement read.

The Robinsons and Rhoad, a U.S. citizen, had been on vacation, surfing and camping along the coast near the Mexican city of Ensenada, when they disappeared April 27. The Robinsons’ mother said in a social media post Wednesday that they had never showed up at an Airbnb they had booked in another coastal town.

Early on Friday, Mexican authorities recovered the three bodies from a 50-foot-deep water hole near La Bocana beach. A fourth, yet unidentified male body that prosecutors say has no relation to the case, was also at the bottom of the hole.

Each of the tourists had a gunshot wound in the head, said María Elena Andrade Ramírez, the state’s attorney general.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.