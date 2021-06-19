Honolulu firefighters rescue two hikers lost in the dark at Lulumahu Falls Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department got a call at 8:13 p.m. today for two lost hikers on the Lulumahu Falls Trail in Nuuanu.

Firefighters were at the scene in two minutes and set out on foot to find the pair of hikers, one male and one female, of unknown age.

They were found at 8:27 p.m., uninjured and requiring no medical treatment.

The hikers were escorted off the trail.

HFD recommends starting a hike early. Getting a late start increases the possibility of getting caught in the dark.

Know your turnaround time and stick to it to allow enough time to return, HFD said.