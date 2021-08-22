Las Vegas Advisor: Minimal changes made on mask mandates in Las Vegas

An imposed mask mandate on casino employees was scheduled for review last week, but the deadline came and went with little change. Nevada’s governor made one small concession in exempting large venues (more than 4,000 seats) from the mask requirement, as long as guests can verify vaccination, while those who can’t are required to wear masks.

The exemption is not a decree; venues are free to opt in or out, and the Raiders organization immediately opted in with an even stricter policy requiring all guests to show proof of vaccination. Nonvaccinated fans will be disallowed entry, though the Raiders will offer vaccinations right at the stadium prior to home games, permitting newly vaccinated fans to enter wearing masks.

There was no change in the rule that casino employees and guests must continue to wear masks indoors.

English Hotel: Celebrity chef Todd English is the namesake for a new boutique hotel being built in the downtown Arts District. The four-story, 74-room ­English Hotel is expected to open this fall and feature a Todd English restaurant called the Pepper Club, described as a “spicy, jazzy, loungey place with oysters, sushi, and the like.”

Shrimp cocktail: The Longhorn casino on Boulder Highway has a $3.99 shrimp cocktail that’s served around the clock in the coffee shop. It’s one of the best in town for the price, but it’s still a notch below the $1.50 shrimp served about 3 miles farther down the highway at the Skyline casino.

Question: Do any Las Vegas casinos deal Crapless Craps?

Answer: The only Las Vegas casino currently dealing Crapless Craps is the Mohegun Sun at Virgin Las Vegas. But don’t rush over to play it. Crapless Craps is a derivative of traditional craps in which you can’t lose on the first (“comeout”) roll.

However, the accompanying rule changes raise the casino edge on the pass line bet to 5.4% from 1.4%.

