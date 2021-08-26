Hawaii sees 831 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 58,578

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 831 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 58,578 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 573.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 441 fatalities on Oahu, 67 on Maui, 59 on Hawaii island, three on Kauai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 633,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 38.4 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 511 new cases on Oahu, 102 on Maui, 176 on Hawaii island, 32 on Kauai, two on Molokai, one on Lanai and seven Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 41,262 on Oahu, 6,911 on Maui, 6,916 in Hawaii County, 1,119 on Kauai, 129 on Lanai and 155 on Molokai. There are also 2,086 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Tuesday.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 9,952 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 319.

By island, Oahu has 6,682 active cases, the Big Island has 1,754, Maui has 1,071, Kauai has 385, Lanai has 12 and Molokai has 48.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 1,840,977 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Wednesday, up 2,374 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 62.3% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 70.7% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 3,288 have required hospitalizations, with 37 new hospitalizations reported today.

Seventeen hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 3,271 hospitalizations within the state, 2,650 have been on Oahu, 383 on Maui, 212 on the Big Island, 19 on Kauai, five on Lanai and two on Molokai.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 456 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 9.8%, state health officials said today.

