Sen. Roz Baker calls on state to fire Maui district health officer for promoting dangerous COVID-19 treatments

Sen. Roz Baker (D-West Maui-South Maui) called on Dr. Lorrin Pang, the Maui district health officer for the state Department of Health, to be fired today in response to a Star-Advertiser story that reported his support for the use of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and the veterinary dewormer ivermectin as treatments for COVID-19.

Pang “has made some alarming and outrageous statements to the press,” Baker told her colleagues on the Senate floor.

“He has violated the very oath that he should have taken when he got his (medical) degree. He definitely is violating the trust of everyone who might think because he is the district health officer of Maui, that he knows what he is talking about,” she said.

“I call on the Director of Health, the governor of the state of Hawaii, to immediately terminate this individual from his position and make sure that he cannot represent the Department of Health or the State of Hawaii in any medical dealing.”

Baker said that she has asked the Hawaii Medical Board to look at revoking Pang’s medical license, saying residents “don’t need to be treated by quacks.”

The Food and Drug Administration has repeatedly warned against using hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin to treat people sick with COVID-19. In addition to a lack of scientific evidence showing that they are effective, the FDA has warned that they can be dangerous.

Ivermectin is often used to treat parasitic worms in animals such as cows and horses, but has caught on as an alternative treatment for COVID-19. The FDA has warned that the drug can be dangerous and even lethal. Taking too much can cause symptoms such as vomiting, low blood pressure, allergic reactions, seizures, coma and even death, according to the FDA.

The World Health Organization has warned that the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat people suffering from COVID-19 can increase the risk of heart rhythm problems, blood and lymph disorders, kidney injury, liver problems and failure.

Pang is also co-founder of a recently formed group called the Pono Coalition for Informed Consent, which has been spreading misinformation about the coronavirus and vaccines online. Pang has said that he doesn’t support all of the views espoused by members of the group and his involvement is as a private citizen. But his association with the group has raised concerns that he is lending credibility to false and dangerous information being spread by its members.

Among the group is Dr. Kirk Milhoan, a pediatric cardiologist and senior pastor at Calvary Chapel South Maui, who is a member of the inaugural advisory council of the Pono Coalition for Informed Consent. Milhoan told the Star-Advertiser that he supported the use of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin to treat COVID-19. He said that he has treated more than 80 people on Maui for COVID-19. He doesn’t have a clinic or doctor’s office but makes home visits.

Both Pang and Milhoan could be at risk of losing their medical licenses. The Hawaii Medical Board intends to file complaints against Milhoan and Pang, according to Jayson Horiuchi, a spokesman for the Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs.

On Wednesday, Dr. Libby Char issued a statement condemning the Pono Coalition for Informed Consent.

“The Pono Coalition for Informed Consent is spreading misinformation about these lifesaving vaccines. This is dangerous. The Coalition proliferates misinformation about the severity of the disease and the safety of the vaccines.

“I want to be clear—hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin should not be used to treat COVID-19. Taking unprescribed large doses of ivermectin or doses intended for animals can cause serious harm.”

She also stressed the toll that the pandemic is taking on Hawaii and the need for people to be vaccinated.

“This week, COVID-19 took the lives of 19 Hawaiʻi residents. Over 9,000 of our family, friends, and neighbors are sick with COVID,” she said. “The tragedy of this spike in cases is that by and large, it’s preventable. We have vaccines that will save the lives of Hawaii residents.

“We listen to all sides in public health. We believe in dialogue. But in this case, the science is clear. More than 350 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered under the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history. The vaccine will protect you against severe illness, hospitalization and death.”

She urged those with questions about the safety or effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines to seek information from official sources like DOH or the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Health Department has not said whether it intends to take disciplinary action against Pang.