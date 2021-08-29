comscore Television and radio - Aug. 29, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Television and radio – Aug. 29, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 10:01 pm
On the air
TODAY  
  TIME TV CH HT
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Belgium Grand Prix 2:55 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
GT World Challenge: America 9 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
NASCAR Whelen Series: Beech Ridge*** 11:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
BASEBALL: MLB
Giants at Braves 7:20 a.m. TBS 28/551 121
Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Rockies at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Yankees at Athletics 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASEBALL: Little League World Series
Consolation game: Hawaii vs. South Dakota 4 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Championship: Ohio vs. Michigan 9 a.m. KITV 4 4
Championship: Ohio vs. Michigan 9 a.m. MeTV NA/126 19
FOOTBALL: NFL Preseason
Jaguars at Cowboys 7 a.m. NFLN NA/203* 88
Raiders at 49ers 10 a.m. KHII 5 5
Dolphins at Bengals 10 a.m. KGMB 7 7
Raiders at 49ers*** 11:30 a.m. KITV 4 4
Patriots at Giants noon KFVE NA/6 6
Browns at Falcons 2 p.m. KHNL 8 8
GOLF
European: European Masters, final round 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: BMW Championship, final round 6 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: BMW Championship, final round 8 a.m. KHNL 8 8
PGA Champions: Ally Challenge, final round 8 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Korn Ferry: Children’s Hospital Champ., final rd.*** 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PARALYMPICS: Tokyo 2020
Wheelchair (Bball, Rugby), Swim, Track and Field (cont.)  
  midnight NBCSN 19/210 87
Table Tennis, Swimming, Track and Field 3 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Wheelchair (Bball, Tennis), Swim, T&F, Siting Vball 9 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER
Scottish: Celtic at Rangers 1 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
English: Leeds United at Burnley 3 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
English: Manchester United at Wolverhampton 5:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Italian: Napoli at Genoa 6:30 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
College women: South Carolina at NC State 7 a.m. ACC NA/251* NA
College women: Florida State at Colorado 7:30 a.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
College women: North Carolina at Ohio State 7:30 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
College women: Loyola Mary. at Washington 9 a.m. P12WA NA/235* 257*
Canadian: Edmonton at Cavalry 10 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
College women: San Diego State at Stanford 10 a.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
College men: San Francisco at UCLA noon PAC12 NA/232* 252*
College men: Cal State Fullerton at Washington noon P12WA NA/235* 257*
Canadian: Valour at Pacific 12:30 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA
Mexican: Juarez at Santos 1 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
College men: Bucknell at Wake Forest 1 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
MLS: Dallas at Austin 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
College women: Long Beach State at UCLA 3 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
MLS: Timbers at Sounders 4:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
VOLLEYBALL: College Women
Texas A&M at Hawaii 5 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
MONDAY  
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Twins at Tigers 8 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Red Sox at Rays 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Padres at Diamondbacks 3:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Braves at Dodgers 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Braves at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
HOCKEY: IIHF Women’s World Championship
First Semifinal: United States vs. Switzerland 9 a.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
Second Semifinal: Teams TBA 1 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
PARALYMPICS: Tokyo 2020
Wheelchair Basketball, Cycling, Sitting Volleyball 3 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Swimming, Cycling, Track and Field 9 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER
College: Boston U. at Boston College 11:30 a.m. ACC NA/251* NA
TENNIS
U.S. Open, First Round 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70

 

RADIO
TODAY  
  TIME STATION
LLWS: South Dakota vs. Hawaii 4 a.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
MLB: Giants at Braves 7 a.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
NFL Preseason: Jaguars at Cowboys 7 a.m. 760-AM / 95.1-FM
NFL Preseason: 49ers at Raiders 9 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Rockies at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. 990-AM
MLB: Yankees at A’s JIP 12:25 p.m. 1500-AM
Women’s Volleyball: Texas A&M vs. Hawaii 5 p.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
MONDAY  
  TIME STATION
MLB: Braves at Dodgers 4 p.m. 990-AM

 

