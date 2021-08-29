Television and radio – Aug. 29, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|AUTO RACING
|Formula 1: Belgium Grand Prix
|2:55 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|GT World Challenge: America
|9 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|NASCAR Whelen Series: Beech Ridge***
|11:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Giants at Braves
|7:20 a.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|Regional coverage
|10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Rockies at Dodgers
|10:10 a.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Yankees at Athletics
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASEBALL: Little League World Series
|Consolation game: Hawaii vs. South Dakota
|4 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Championship: Ohio vs. Michigan
|9 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|Championship: Ohio vs. Michigan
|9 a.m.
|MeTV
|NA/126
|19
|FOOTBALL: NFL Preseason
|Jaguars at Cowboys
|7 a.m.
|NFLN
|NA/203*
|88
|Raiders at 49ers
|10 a.m.
|KHII
|5
|5
|Dolphins at Bengals
|10 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|Raiders at 49ers***
|11:30 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|Patriots at Giants
|noon
|KFVE
|NA/6
|6
|Browns at Falcons
|2 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|GOLF
|European: European Masters, final round
|1 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: BMW Championship, final round
|6 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: BMW Championship, final round
|8 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|PGA Champions: Ally Challenge, final round
|8 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA Korn Ferry: Children’s Hospital Champ., final rd.***
|1 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PARALYMPICS: Tokyo 2020
|Wheelchair (Bball, Rugby), Swim, Track and Field (cont.)
|midnight
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Table Tennis, Swimming, Track and Field
|3 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Wheelchair (Bball, Tennis), Swim, T&F, Siting Vball
|9 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER
|Scottish: Celtic at Rangers
|1 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|English: Leeds United at Burnley
|3 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|English: Manchester United at Wolverhampton
|5:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Italian: Napoli at Genoa
|6:30 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|College women: South Carolina at NC State
|7 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|College women: Florida State at Colorado
|7:30 a.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|College women: North Carolina at Ohio State
|7:30 a.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|College women: Loyola Mary. at Washington
|9 a.m.
|P12WA
|NA/235*
|257*
|Canadian: Edmonton at Cavalry
|10 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|College women: San Diego State at Stanford
|10 a.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|College men: San Francisco at UCLA
|noon
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|College men: Cal State Fullerton at Washington
|noon
|P12WA
|NA/235*
|257*
|Canadian: Valour at Pacific
|12:30 p.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Mexican: Juarez at Santos
|1 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|College men: Bucknell at Wake Forest
|1 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|MLS: Dallas at Austin
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|College women: Long Beach State at UCLA
|3 p.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|MLS: Timbers at Sounders
|4:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|VOLLEYBALL: College Women
|Texas A&M at Hawaii
|5 p.m.
|SPCOC
|16
|NA
|MONDAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Twins at Tigers
|8 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Red Sox at Rays
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Padres at Diamondbacks
|3:30 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Braves at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Braves at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|HOCKEY: IIHF Women’s World Championship
|First Semifinal: United States vs. Switzerland
|9 a.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|Second Semifinal: Teams TBA
|1 p.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|PARALYMPICS: Tokyo 2020
|Wheelchair Basketball, Cycling, Sitting Volleyball
|3 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Swimming, Cycling, Track and Field
|9 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER
|College: Boston U. at Boston College
|11:30 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|TENNIS
|U.S. Open, First Round
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
RADIO
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|LLWS: South Dakota vs. Hawaii
|4 a.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|MLB: Giants at Braves
|7 a.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|NFL Preseason: Jaguars at Cowboys
|7 a.m.
|760-AM / 95.1-FM
|NFL Preseason: 49ers at Raiders
|9 a.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Rockies at Dodgers
|10:10 a.m.
|990-AM
|MLB: Yankees at A’s
|JIP 12:25 p.m.
|1500-AM
|Women’s Volleyball: Texas A&M vs. Hawaii
|5 p.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|MONDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Braves at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|990-AM
