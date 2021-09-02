Kahala Resort to require employee vaccinations

The Kahala Hotel & Resort is requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 30, amid growing cases in the state.

Employees can be exempt from the vaccinations for medical or religious reasons but must comply with weekly COVID-19 testing.

“The health and safety of our employees and guests is always our number one priority and vaccines have proven to be an effective tool in preventing serious illness and hospitalizations,” said Joe Ibarra, general manager of resort, in a statement. “Our team has done an amazing job since the start of the pandemic maintaining and honoring our COVID policies, and this is another way that we are protecting the health and safety of our entire community.”

Those working at the resort’s food and beverage and CHI Fitness Center establishments will be required to follow the Safe Access Oahu program requirements, which require vaccinations or proof of a negative COVID-19 test by Sept. 13.