Reduced hours, layoffs and furloughs resume in tourism as federal safety net disappears

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii saw only a small spike in the number of tourists for the Labor Day holiday. Umbrellas lined the shore Sunday at Hilton Hawaiian Village lagoon as visitors enjoyed the weekend.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii has experienced a drop in visitor arrivals due to the spread of the delta variant and COVID-19 containment measures. Kedan Frank enjoyed lunch Sunday at Duke Kahanamoku Beach.

A drop in visitor arrivals to Hawaii from the spread of the delta variant and COVID-19 containment measures is creating a new round of tourism sector layoffs, furloughs and reduced hours just as federal unemployment aid is ending. Read more

