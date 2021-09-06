Reduced hours, layoffs and furloughs resume in tourism as federal safety net disappears
- By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii saw only a small spike in the number of tourists for the Labor Day holiday. Umbrellas lined the shore Sunday at Hilton Hawaiian Village lagoon as visitors enjoyed the weekend.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii has experienced a drop in visitor arrivals due to the spread of the delta variant and COVID-19 containment measures. Kedan Frank enjoyed lunch Sunday at Duke Kahanamoku Beach.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree