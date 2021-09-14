Carissa Moore wins fifth World Surfing League title

Honolulu’s Carissa Moore won her fifth World Surfing League championship today by capturing the WSL Rip Curl Finals in San Clemente, Calif.

Moore, the gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, defeated Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb by a score of 16.60 to 14.20 in the finals.

Moore scored a 8.00 on her first wave and capped it off with an 8.60 on her second.

Weston-Wobb hung tight with an 8.03 on her first wave but scored just a 6.13 on her second-best wave.

Moore, a Punahou alum, also won world titles in 2011, ‘13, ‘15 and ‘19.

On the men’s side, Brazil’s Gabriel Medina defeated Felipe Toledo for the title.