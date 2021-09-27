Vital Statistics: September 17 to September 23, 2021

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Sept. 17-23

>> Isaac Aaron Henderson and Eva Donelle Sumsion

>> Jonathan Paul Hendrix and Harley Danielle Wilkins

>> Laura Ann Hoover and James Calvert Clarke

>> Jacob Allen Hufstedler and Sarah April Jones

>> Lindsey Lena Ladd and Timothy Jay Boardman

>> Giovanni Jerrod Latty and Alma Victoria Bastidas

>> Paul Marie Fabien Lecomte and Rachel Elizabeth Ladrig

>> Matthew Raymond Lubina and Crystal Sheren Nahidi

>> Joyce Mach and Linh Khac Do

>> Taylor Ann Kawai Nohea Hatsue Marciel and Dylan Kekoa Kanakanuiaukai Wright

>> Heather Bonita Miller and David Michael Alvarez

>> Marcel Nico Monfils and Ana Bertha Rodriguez

>> Ginette Marcella Munoz and Edgar Alexi Morales

>> Carl Joseph Iorangi Price and Christina Mei Fung Kealohaokalani Cooper

>> Tori Maria Cassi Renata and Mason Boady Hescock

>> Courtney Sue Roland and Brett Stephen Lesnick

>> Jonathan Paul Rully and Lisa Jean Brenneman

>> Christopher Arron Sanjuan and Maria Ajeles Carranza

>> Colin Dylan Schmidt and Julie Marie Shelly

>> Amanda Louise Shaw and Zachary Brice McVey

>> William Travis Smith and Krista Gayle Smith

>> Sherry Lynn Sturgeon and Gerald Daniel Moore

>> Mckenna Brazil Swayne and Donald Louis Wisswell Jr.

>> Martyna Szczubeek and Piotr Micha Wicek

>> Nicole Debra Tamura and Christopher Sebastian German

>> Tenisha Linnay Tankersley and Chad Alan Farris

>> Franz Alvaro Sarte Taya and Diana Mae Odvina Hernandez

>> Matthew Adams Thompson and Makenzie Lanae Taylor

>> Preston Lam Tran and Myra Elizabeth Rafalovich

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Sept. 17-23

>> Mailea Kaikena Agena

>> Nalealani Aiko Agena

>> Ayvahlee Grace Kamahieu‘ikeha‘awinamaikea­kuaamekealohapau‘ole Ahsing Espaniola

>> Daniel Hekilika‘ohuokalani Nicolas Baguinon

>> Zayce La‘akea Kekia‘iali‘ikuikekaiaulu Pasion Beyer

>> Kasuya Zapada Boice

>> Daniel Azariah Bradham

>> Lena Lei Brown

>> Devyn Amelia-Jane Casabar-Luangkhoth

>> David Latreal Cumbee II

>> Preia Kelia Naea Donner

>> Onyx Leroy La‘ahia Dwiggins

>> Hansel Selase Dzathor

>> Haka Helangi Kuotau Philomena Emiko Fihaki

>> Greysen Izan-Cruz Flores

>> Mayson Xavier Hill

>> Rachel Toshiko Hsu

>> Amari Deevaj Ireko Irons

>> Psalms Kahikikuokalani Kealohanui

>> Hannah Rose Olivia Laird

>> Peyton Seven Magallanes

>> Rafe William Motomura

>> Cameron Sage Mukaida

>> Kale Kainoa Kia‘iokeaniani Hokule‘a Roland Kahala Nahinu

>> Brayden Akio Ono

>> Kingston Yukio Tamayo Otoshi

>> Alarayaz Tilia Fa’amanui-aga Lalelei Price

>> Evie Isabelle Pascua Sabado

>> Kilihaulani Kamaha‘o Samson

>> Oliver Anthony Staab

>> Oskar Andreas Staab

>> Trestyn Kamakanahiwahiwaokalani Kaikaina Tataipu

>> Nyxon Lenny Delija Czercowy Topas

>> Thomas Theodore Williams

>> Leviticus Fitzgibbon Wong

>> Stephen Overholt Wong