Vital Statistics: September 17 to September 23, 2021

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Sept. 17-23
>> Isaac Aaron Henderson and Eva Donelle Sumsion
>> Jonathan Paul Hendrix and Harley Danielle Wilkins
>> Laura Ann Hoover and James Calvert Clarke
>> Jacob Allen Hufstedler and Sarah April Jones
>> Lindsey Lena Ladd and Timothy Jay Boardman
>> Giovanni Jerrod Latty and Alma Victoria Bastidas
>> Paul Marie Fabien Lecomte and Rachel Elizabeth Ladrig
>> Matthew Raymond Lubina and Crystal Sheren Nahidi
>> Joyce Mach and Linh Khac Do
>> Taylor Ann Kawai Nohea Hatsue Marciel and Dylan Kekoa Kanakanuiaukai Wright
>> Heather Bonita Miller and David Michael Alvarez
>> Marcel Nico Monfils and Ana Bertha Rodriguez
>> Ginette Marcella Munoz and Edgar Alexi Morales
>> Carl Joseph Iorangi Price and Christina Mei Fung Kealohaokalani Cooper
>> Tori Maria Cassi Renata and Mason Boady Hescock
>> Courtney Sue Roland and Brett Stephen Lesnick
>> Jonathan Paul Rully and Lisa Jean Brenneman
>> Christopher Arron Sanjuan and Maria Ajeles Carranza
>> Colin Dylan Schmidt and Julie Marie Shelly
>> Amanda Louise Shaw and Zachary Brice McVey
>> William Travis Smith and Krista Gayle Smith
>> Sherry Lynn Sturgeon and Gerald Daniel Moore
>> Mckenna Brazil Swayne and Donald Louis Wisswell Jr.
>> Martyna Szczubeek and Piotr Micha Wicek
>> Nicole Debra Tamura and Christopher Sebastian German
>> Tenisha Linnay Tankersley and Chad Alan Farris
>> Franz Alvaro Sarte Taya and Diana Mae Odvina Hernandez
>> Matthew Adams Thompson and Makenzie Lanae Taylor
>> Preston Lam Tran and Myra Elizabeth Rafalovich
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Sept. 17-23
>> Mailea Kaikena Agena
>> Nalealani Aiko Agena
>> Ayvahlee Grace Kamahieu‘ikeha‘awinamaikeakuaamekealohapau‘ole Ahsing Espaniola
>> Daniel Hekilika‘ohuokalani Nicolas Baguinon
>> Zayce La‘akea Kekia‘iali‘ikuikekaiaulu Pasion Beyer
>> Kasuya Zapada Boice
>> Daniel Azariah Bradham
>> Lena Lei Brown
>> Devyn Amelia-Jane Casabar-Luangkhoth
>> David Latreal Cumbee II
>> Preia Kelia Naea Donner
>> Onyx Leroy La‘ahia Dwiggins
>> Hansel Selase Dzathor
>> Haka Helangi Kuotau Philomena Emiko Fihaki
>> Greysen Izan-Cruz Flores
>> Mayson Xavier Hill
>> Rachel Toshiko Hsu
>> Amari Deevaj Ireko Irons
>> Psalms Kahikikuokalani Kealohanui
>> Hannah Rose Olivia Laird
>> Peyton Seven Magallanes
>> Rafe William Motomura
>> Cameron Sage Mukaida
>> Kale Kainoa Kia‘iokeaniani Hokule‘a Roland Kahala Nahinu
>> Brayden Akio Ono
>> Kingston Yukio Tamayo Otoshi
>> Alarayaz Tilia Fa’amanui-aga Lalelei Price
>> Evie Isabelle Pascua Sabado
>> Kilihaulani Kamaha‘o Samson
>> Oliver Anthony Staab
>> Oskar Andreas Staab
>> Trestyn Kamakanahiwahiwaokalani Kaikaina Tataipu
>> Nyxon Lenny Delija Czercowy Topas
>> Thomas Theodore Williams
>> Leviticus Fitzgibbon Wong
>> Stephen Overholt Wong
