Hawaii sees 240 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 78,644

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 240 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 78,644 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 757.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 573 fatalities on Oahu, 84 on Maui, 86 on Hawaii island, eight on Kauai, one on Molokai and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 691,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 43.1 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 193 new cases on Oahu, 12 on Maui, 24 on Hawaii island, 8 on Kauai and three Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 54,734 on Oahu, 9,012 on Maui, 9,913 in Hawaii County, 2,223 on Kauai, 139 on Lanai and 222 on Molokai. There are also 2,401 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 5,631 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 157.

By island, Oahu has 3,834 active cases, the Big Island has 859, Maui has 493, Kauai has 409, Lanai has two and Molokai has 34.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,000,996 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Monday, up 3,147 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 67.8% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 76% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,273 have required hospitalizations, with 24 new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,253 hospitalizations within the state, 3,406 have been on Oahu, 471 on Maui, 325 on the Big Island, 43 on Kauai, five on Lanai and three on Molokai.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 227 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 4.5%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.