Shakira and son survive attack by wild boars in Barcelona — her handbag doesn’t

“She Wolf” singer Shakira shared on social media this week that she and her son survived a wild boar attack and lived to tell about it.

Which prompts the question: Maybe it was a She Boar in disguise?

The Grammy-winning international pop star shared the porcine tale Wednesday on Instagram. She said she and her 8-year-old son, Milan, recently encountered the wild boars in a park in Spain and the animals made off with her handbag and cellphone.

But the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer managed to wrestle them back from the angry hogs.

“Look at how the two wild boars that attacked me in the park have left my bag,” the 44-year-old said in Spanish, focusing the camera on the damaged accessory. “They were taking my bag to the woods with my phone inside. They’ve destroyed everything.”

In a satisfied tone, the Colombian-Lebanese singer argued that the wild perpetrators left the bag because she confronted them.

Shakira then turned the camera on her son, asking him to corroborate her story: “Say how your mom stood up to the wild boar.”

Milan dutifully walked away.

According to the BBC, the vocalist was attacked in a Barcelona park and is the latest victim of aggressive hogs that have invaded the Catalan capital in recent years. Boars are listed among the world’s most invasive species and can survive in almost any environment but have increasingly been drawn to urban areas where they live off garbage discarded by humans.

Or delicacies like luxury handbags.

Reps for Shakira — or the boars — were not immediately available for comment today.

The viral distraction comes on the heels of a Spanish judge’s July decision to send the singer’s tax-evasion case to trial, according to the Associated Press. She denied any wrongdoing when she testified in June 2019 and reportedly paid back the $16.4 million in taxes that she owed.