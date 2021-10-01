comscore No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 7.3-magnitude earthquake near Vanuatu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 7.3-magnitude earthquake near Vanuatu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:24 pm
    COURTESY USGS

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Vanuatu this evening, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The earthquake originated at around 8:39 p.m. Hawaii time in the Vanuatu region.

