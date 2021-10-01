No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 7.3-magnitude earthquake near Vanuatu

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Vanuatu this evening, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
The earthquake originated at around 8:39 p.m. Hawaii time in the Vanuatu region.
