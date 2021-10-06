A treat that’s just peachy

Peach halves poached in syrup and served with raspberry sauce and vanilla ice cream, the dish was created in the 1890s by French chef Auguste Escoffier to honor Australian opera star Nellie Melba. But for this menu, I decided on a fresher-tasting, not-so-classic version, calling for sliced ripe peaches instead of the cooked peach halves. Look for the best vanilla ice cream, with real vanilla, or make your own. Easy to assemble, it’s a refreshing dessert, perfect when peaches and raspberries are in season, and very elegant.

Not-so-classic peach melba

Ingredients:

• 1 cup ripe red raspberries, plus more for garnish

• 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons sugar

• 6 ripe, sweet freestone peaches

• A few drops of lemon juice

• 1 quart vanilla ice cream

Directions:

Make the raspberry sauce: Put 1 cup raspberries and 2 tablespoons sugar in a blender and whiz to liquify. pour through a fine-meshed strainer and into a medium bowl. Keep cool.

Using a paring knife, peel and halve the peaches. Slice the halves into half-moon pieces about 3/8-inch thick. Transfer to a bowl. Add 2 teaspoons sugar and a few drops of lemon juice to taste. Toss to coat.

To serve, arrange peach slices in the bottom of six dessert bowls. Top each serving with a scoop or two of vanilla ice cream. Splash raspberry sauce over each portion. Garnish with a few raspberries.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 6.