Column: Safe Access rules are hurting restaurants, bars

I am the owner of a karaoke cafe/bar-and-grill in Honolulu, and I’m reaching out so others know what’s been happening to small business owners since the Safe Access Oahu program was implemented. The leaders of our government are so focused on COVID-19 restrictions that they’ve failed to see the effects of what they’ve done to restaurants and bars.

I have been in business going on seven years now. We have endured many challenges, including persistent homelessness and drug problems on Makaloa Street and the surrounding area. But since the implementation of Safe Access Oahu on Sept. 13, my business has suffered tremendously. I know that there are a lot of businesses out there that are going through the same thing. I’d like to know what type of support the government is planning to give to owners of restaurants and bars now that it is requiring the COVID-19 vaccination card or negative COVID-19 test results within the past 48 hours.

People are not going through the trouble of taking a COVID test within the past 48 hours. Why is it every seven days for employees, and why are customers required to do it every 48 hours? Also, what is the purpose of requiring us to pull alcohol at 10 p.m. if we are already requiring the vaccination/negative COVID test? A lot of my patrons come out after 10 p.m.

Because of this, our sales have decreased from $35,836.05 — which was the August sales period, from Aug. 13 to Aug. 28 — to $10,320.49 during the period from Sept. 13 t0 Sept. 28. I’ve lost an estimated $25,515.56, which is approximately 71% from last month’s sales. I had a $13,000 lease that I have to pay for on Oct. 5. I did not make enough to pay for my lease, payroll and all the overhead costs.

Since this Safe Access Oahu program has been implemented for 60 days, I will lose about $50,000-plus in sales.

We are suffering because of poor decision-making. These government officials should pay a visit to these businesses at night so they can see how much it’s affected our lives.

I’m hoping my voice will be heard out there — and everyone will know, most especially, what bar owners are going through and it’s not all about COVID-19 vaccinations this and that. It’s our livelihood that we’ve worked so hard for.

Wyrlo Agno is owner of Pandora Cafe Karaoke/Bar & Grill in Makaloa.