PHOTO: Vaccines and pinball machines

VACCINES AND PINBALL MACHINES: A woman received her first shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as others waited their turn at Osaka’s Freedom pachinko pinball parlor last month. A nearby hospital dispatched medical workers to the pachinko parlor, which became a makeshift vaccination site. The medical staff administered shots to 1,500 people in two days.
