PHOTO: Vaccines and pinball machines

  • Today
  • Updated 6:55 pm
  • KYODO NEWS VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS / SEPT. 13 <strong>VACCINES AND PINBALL </strong><strong>MACHINES</strong>: A woman received her first shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as others waited their turn at Osaka’s Freedom pachinko pinball parlor last month. A nearby hospital dispatched medical workers to the pachinko parlor, which became a makeshift vaccination site. The medical staff administered shots to 1,500 people in two days.

