Taurasi leads Mercury past Aces to advance to WNBA Finals

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
    Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) looks to shoot in front of Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young during the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series today in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS >> Diana Taurasi scored 14 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter, and Brittney Griner had 28 points and nine rebounds as the Phoenix Mercury beat the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 tonight to advance to the WNBA Finals.

Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum scored 22 points each for Las Vegas, and A’ja Wilson added 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Shay Peddy made two of three free throws with 4.8 seconds left to give the Mercury an 86-84 lead, and Griner added one from the line to close the scoring. Griner also had a block on Wilson with 0.7 seconds remaining to secure the win.

Taurasi made a 3-pointer with 1:12 left to give the Mercury an 84-81 lead, and Gray responded with a 3 just 6 seconds later to tie it for the Aces.

The Mercury will face the Chicago Sky in the finals. Game 1 is on Sunday.

The Aces went on a 14-2 run to begin the third quarter to take a 56-46 lead midway through the period.

