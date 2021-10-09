Hawaii sees 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 196 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported four new coronavirus-related deaths and 196 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 837 fatalities and 81,283 cases.

Two deaths occured on Hawaii island, one on Maui and one on Oahu. No further information was immediately available.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 631 fatalities on Oahu, 89 on Maui, 103 on Hawaii island, eight on Kauai, one on Molokai and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 712,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 44.3 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 114 new cases on Oahu, 16 on Maui, 49 on Hawaii island, nine on Kauai, one on Molokai, none on Lanai, and seven Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 56,327 on Oahu, 9,257 on Maui, 10,440 in Hawaii County, 2,389 on Kauai, 140 on Lanai and 233 on Molokai. There are also 2,497 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 3,331 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 213.

By island, Oahu has 2,170 active cases, the Big Island has 624, Maui has 289, Kauai has 236, Lanai has one and Molokai has 11.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,487 have required hospitalizations, with 10 new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,467 hospitalizations within the state, 3,549 have been on Oahu, 500 on Maui, 349 on the Big Island, 60 on Kauai, five on Lanai and four on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 143 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with 45 in intensive care units and 33 on ventilators.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 117 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2.8%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.