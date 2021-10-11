Kirby Offshore Marine Hawaii to close, lay off 72 people

Kirby Offshore Marine Hawaii LLC has informed the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations that it will be closing at the end of the year and laying off 72 people.

The company, located at Pier 21 in Honolulu Harbor, notified the state on Friday of its intention to close as required by the state’s Dislocated Workers Act, which gives employees 60-days notice.

Kirby operates a fleet of several double-hulled tank barges under charter to utilities, local petroleum retailers and major oil companies, distributing heavy fuel oil and refined products throughout the Hawaiian Islands. The Hawaii operation also provides ship refueling services to vessels in Honolulu Harbor.