Search resumes for man swept off rocks at Makapuu

First responders resumed their search at first light today for a man swept off of rocks into the ocean at Makapuu on Monday afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department, Ocean Safety, and U.S. Coast Guard continue to search for a third day for 24-year-old Malik Dobson, who was reportedly swept from rocks he had climbed onto after bodysurfing at Makapuu.

The Honolulu Fire Department and Ocean Safety first began the search at about 4 p.m. Monday after receiving a 911 call for a missing swimmer near the lighthouse side of Makapuu Beach Park.

On Tuesday, HFD said a coordinated action plan was created with input from all agencies as well as the U.S. Navy, which involved searching underwater and along the shoreline as well as offshore, using computer-aided drift models and buoys.

The Coast Guard searched offshore with an HC-130 airplane, MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, and the Cutter Joseph Gerczak, in coordination with the Navy, which searched with a helicopter and aircrew.

Dobson was briefly seen 100 feet from shore shortly after being swept in, but was not seen again after the initial sighting. He was last seen wearing a black rash guard and blue-striped shorts.

Searches concluded at about 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday due to limited visibility.

Ocean Safety Chief John Titchen said Dobson was likely climbing up onto the rocks to get out of strong currents on Monday, which is a natural reaction.

The high surf and winds Monday can cause stronger than normal currents at Makapuu, an “experts-only” beach, he said.