Search resumes this morning for man swept off of rocks at Makapuu

The search for a missing man reported to have been swept off rocks at Makapuu on Monday resumed at first light this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department and Ocean Safety first began the search at about 4 p.m. Monday after receiving a 911 call for a missing swimmer near the lighthouse side of Makapuu Beach Park.

HFD said the man was reportedly climbing on the rocks when a wave swept him into the water.

He was briefly seen 100 feet from shore shortly after being swept in, but was not seen again after the initial sighting. The search concluded at 6:16 p.m. Monday due to lack of daylight.

Officials have identified the missing man as 23-year-old Malik Dobson.

HFD deployed four rescue divers into the ocean on the Alan Davis side of Makapuu at 5 a.m. today.

Ocean Safety also deployed 14 lifeguards this morning, including two personal watercraft teams that are searching nearshore waters and the area heading toward the lighthouse, according to Ocean Safety Chief John Titchen.

The U.S. Coast Guard, meanwhile, is searching waters farther offshore with airplane and helicopter crews and a cutter.

On Monday, HFD sent out five units with 17 personnel to respond to the 911 call. Upon arrival, they found two Ocean Safety lifeguards already conducting a search in the water.

Dobson was wearing a black rash guard and blue-striped shorts when he was last seen.

HFD and Ocean Safety searched along the shoreline between Makapuu Beach Park and Makapuu Point, while two divers with scuba gear searched from Makapuu Point back to Makapuu Beach Park multiple times. HFD’s Air 3 helicopter provided aerial surveillance.

Titchen said Dobson was reported to have been body surfing with a friend or family member who witnessed him trying to climb out on the rocks at the lighthouse end of Makapuu Beach when he was swept away.

High waves and strong currents made the search challenging on Monday, according to officials. Those conditions continue this morning as first responders resume their search for Dobson.

The Coast Guard asks anyone with information to contact the Sector Honolulu Command Center at 808-843-2600.