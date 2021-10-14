Television and radio – Oct. 14, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Today
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB Playoffs, Divisional Series
|NL, G5: Dodgers at Giants
|3 p.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|BASKETBALL: NBA Preseason
|Timberwolves at Nets
|1:30 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Lakers at Kings
|4 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Lakers at Kings
|4 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Football: nfl
|Buccaneers at Eagles
|2 p.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Buccaneers at Eagles
|2:30 p.m.
|NFLN
|NA/203*
|88
|Football: college
|Georgia Southern at South Alabama
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Navy at Memphis
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Football: HIGH SCHOOL
|Newman at St. Charles Catholic
|2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Collins Hill at North Gwinnett
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Golf
|European PGA: Andalucia Masters, first round
|2 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: The CJ Cup at Summit, first round
|11 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Hockey: nhl
|Kraken at Predators
|2 p.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|Golden Knights at Kings
|4:30 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Soccer
|College women: LSU at Kentucky
|1 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|College women: USC at Oregon
|1 p.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|College women: Northwestern at Wisconsin
|1 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|College women: Kansas at Oklahoma
|2 p.m.
|BSSC
|31/228
|82*
|Canadian: York Unite FC at Cavalry FC
|3 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|College women: Illinois at Minnesota
|3 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|College women: UC Irvine at Hawaii
|7 p.m.
|SPCSP
|12
|89
|TENNIS: ATP; WTA
|BNP Paribas Open
|8 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|volleyball: college women
|Washington at Oregon
|4 p.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|Friday
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB PLAYOFFS, league championships series
|AL, G1: Red Sox at Astros
|2 p.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|BASKETBALL: NBA PRESEASON
|Celtics at Heat
|12:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Trail Blazers at Warriors
|4 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|BASKETBALL: WNBA FINALS
|Game 3: Mercury at Sky
|3 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|FOOTBALL: COLLEGE
|Clemson at Syracuse
|1 p.m.
|ESPNU
|22/222
|70
|Marshall at North Texas
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Montana State at Weber State
|4 p.m.
|ESPNU
|21/221*
|73
|San Diego State at San Jose State
|4:30 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|California at Oregon
|4:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|FOOTBALL: HIGH SCHOOL
|OIA: Kahuku vs. Kapolei
|7:30 p.m.
|XCAST1
|NA/17
|NA
|GOLF
|European PGA: Andalucia Masters. second rd.
|2 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA Champions: SAS Championship, first rd.
|8 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: The CJ Cup at Summit, second round
|11 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Ladies: Team Series—New York, second rd. ***
|11 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL
|Blackhawks at Devils
|1 p.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|LUX Fight League 17
|1 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|SOCCER
|German: FC Cologne at TSG Hoffenheim
|8:30 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|French: Angers at Paris Saint-Germain
|9 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|College women: Florida St. at Virginia Tech
|11 a.m.
|BSSC
|31/228
|82*
|College women: UCLA at Oregon St.
|1 p.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|College men: North Carolina at Louisville
|1 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|College men: Virginia at NC State
|2 p.m.
|BSSC
|31/228
|82*
|College women: California at Utah
|3 p.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|College women: Washington at Arizona
|4 p.m.
|P12WA
|NA/235*
|257*
|TENNIS
|ATP: BNP Paribas Open, quarterfinals
|8 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|WTA: BNP Paribas Open, semifinals
|3 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN
|Kansas at Baylor
|noon
|ESPNU
|21/221*
|73
|Wisconsin at Michigan State
|noon
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|West Virginia at Kansas State
|2 p.m.
|ESPNU
|21/221*
|73
|Purdue at Ohio State
|2 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Kentucky at LSU
|3 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|UCLA at Arizona
|5 p.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|Cal Poly at Hawaii
|7 p.m.
|SPCOC
|16
|NA
|RADIO
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NFL: Buccaneers at Eagles
|2 p.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|MLB: NLDS G5, Dodgers at Giants
|3 p.m.
|1500-AM/990-AM
|Friday
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: ALCS G1, Red Sox at Astros
|2 p.m.
|1420-AM
|College women volleyball: Cal Poly at Hawaii
|7 p.m.
|1420-AM
|High school football: Kamehameha vs. Saint Louis
|7:30 p.m.
|1500-AM
