Television and radio – Oct. 14, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 8:50 pm
On the air
Today
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB Playoffs, Divisional Series
NL, G5: Dodgers at Giants 3 p.m. TBS 28/551 121
BASKETBALL: NBA Preseason
Timberwolves at Nets 1:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Lakers at Kings 4 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
Lakers at Kings 4 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Football: nfl
Buccaneers at Eagles 2 p.m. KHON 3 3
Buccaneers at Eagles 2:30 p.m. NFLN NA/203* 88
Football: college
Georgia Southern at South Alabama 1:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Navy at Memphis 1:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Football: HIGH SCHOOL
Newman at St. Charles Catholic 2 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Collins Hill at North Gwinnett 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Golf
European PGA: Andalucia Masters, first round 2 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: The CJ Cup at Summit, first round 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Hockey: nhl
Kraken at Predators 2 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
Golden Knights at Kings 4:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Soccer
College women: LSU at Kentucky 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
College women: USC at Oregon 1 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
College women: Northwestern at Wisconsin 1 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
College women: Kansas at Oklahoma 2 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*
Canadian: York Unite FC at Cavalry FC 3 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
College women: Illinois at Minnesota 3 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
College women: UC Irvine at Hawaii 7 p.m. SPCSP 12 89
TENNIS: ATP; WTA
BNP Paribas Open 8 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
volleyball: college women
Washington at Oregon 4 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
 
Friday
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB PLAYOFFS, league championships series
AL, G1: Red Sox at Astros 2 p.m. KHON 3 3
BASKETBALL: NBA PRESEASON      
Celtics at Heat 12:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Trail Blazers at Warriors 4 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
BASKETBALL: WNBA FINALS      
Game 3: Mercury at Sky 3 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
FOOTBALL: COLLEGE        
Clemson at Syracuse 1 p.m. ESPNU 22/222 70
Marshall at North Texas 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Montana State at Weber State 4 p.m. ESPNU 21/221* 73
San Diego State at San Jose State 4:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
California at Oregon 4:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
FOOTBALL: HIGH SCHOOL      
OIA: Kahuku vs. Kapolei 7:30 p.m. XCAST1 NA/17 NA
GOLF        
European PGA: Andalucia Masters. second rd. 2 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Champions: SAS Championship, first rd. 8 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: The CJ Cup at Summit, second round 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Ladies: Team Series—New York, second rd. *** 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL        
Blackhawks at Devils 1 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
LUX Fight League 17 1 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
SOCCER        
German: FC Cologne at TSG Hoffenheim 8:30 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
French: Angers at Paris Saint-Germain 9 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
College women: Florida St. at Virginia Tech 11 a.m. BSSC 31/228 82*
College women: UCLA at Oregon St. 1 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
College men: North Carolina at Louisville 1 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
College men: Virginia at NC State 2 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*
College women: California at Utah 3 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
College women: Washington at Arizona 4 p.m. P12WA NA/235* 257*
TENNIS        
ATP: BNP Paribas Open, quarterfinals 8 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
WTA: BNP Paribas Open, semifinals 3 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN      
Kansas at Baylor noon ESPNU 21/221* 73
Wisconsin at Michigan State noon BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
West Virginia at Kansas State 2 p.m. ESPNU 21/221* 73
Purdue at Ohio State 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Kentucky at LSU 3 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
UCLA at Arizona 5 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
Cal Poly at Hawaii 7 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
 
 
RADIO
TODAY
  TIME STATION
NFL: Buccaneers at Eagles 2 p.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
MLB: NLDS G5, Dodgers at Giants 3 p.m. 1500-AM/990-AM
 
Friday
  TIME STATION
MLB: ALCS G1, Red Sox at Astros 2 p.m. 1420-AM
College women volleyball: Cal Poly at Hawaii 7 p.m. 1420-AM
High school football: Kamehameha vs. Saint Louis 7:30 p.m. 1500-AM
