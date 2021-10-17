Las Vegas Advisor: New golf entertainment venue coming to Las Vegas

A major indoor “golf entertainment destination” has been announced in a partnership between The STRAT casino and Dallas-based Flite Golf and Entertainment.

The $70-million Atomic Range will be built on a 7-acre parcel north of the casino that’s located between the Strip and downtown. Plans call for a four-story, 92,000-square-foot structure that will house more than 100 hitting bays, and include four bars, meeting spaces and a 12,000-square-foot Astrocade (which sounds like a video-game emporium). It will be the second such golf facility in Las Vegas, joining Top Golf on the south end of the Strip. Atomic Range is expected to open sometime in 2023.

Project63: At the south end of the Strip, approval has been granted for a four-story retail and dining space at CityCenter. The shopping center, tentatively named Project63, is scheduled to open in October 2022.

Rao’s closing: After 15 years of operation at Caesars Palace, Rao’s Italian restaurant will close Nov. 28. A replacement hasn’t been named, but there are rumors that another New York City dining institution, Peter Luger Steak House out of Brooklyn, is a possibility. That’s a fair trade.

Changes at the Wynn: The former Parasol Up has reopened at Wynn Las Vegas as the Overlook Lounge. Parasol Down, the lounge on the floor below, is expected to also get a makeover and a new name.

Question: How many casino buffets are open?

Answer: There are currently 11 casinos with operating buffets: Caesars Palace, Bellagio, Wynn Las Vegas, Excalibur, South Point, Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, MGM Grand, Luxor, Rampart, Circus Circus and Main Street Station. A “CBS Mornings” feature about Las Vegas buffets, on which the writer of this column appears, is scheduled to air Wednesday.

