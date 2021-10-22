comscore Hawaii waits for approval of children’s shots from FDA | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii waits for approval of children’s shots from FDA

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.

The state Department of Health is ready to roll out highly anticipated COVID-19 vaccinations for keiki ages 5 to 11 as soon as it gets the green light from federal authorities. Read more

Previous Story
Investigation of Hawaii Auditor Les Kondo focuses on forged document

Scroll Up