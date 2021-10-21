Hawaii reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 156 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported four new coronavirus-related deaths and 156 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 880 fatalities and 82,886 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 96 new cases on Oahu, 22 on Maui, 17 on Hawaii island, seven on Kauai, and 14 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,798 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 138.

The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.7%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

On Wednesday, health officials said that more than 1 million residents in Hawaii are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,619 have required hospitalizations, with nine new hospitalizations reported today.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 81 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Wednesday, with 23 in intensive care units and 20 on ventilators.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.