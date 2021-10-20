More than 1M Hawaii residents have completed COVID-19 vaccinations

The Hawaii Department of Health today said data shows more than 1 million residents in Hawaii are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This milestone has been reached as the number of daily coronavirus cases in Hawaii continues on a downward trend.

Today, DOH reported 139 new infections, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 82,730 cases. The 7-day average of new cases is at 119, and the average positivity rate is at 1.7%.

“It’s great to see so many people in Hawaii follow the science,” said DOH Director Dr. Elizabeth Char in a news release. “We are thrilled that over a million people are fully vaccinated. That leaves an estimated 420,000 people who are not yet fully vaccinated.”

Statewide, 70.4% of Hawaii’s population of about 1.4 million has completed vaccinations, while 78.8% received at least one dose.

DOH encourages the roughly 119,000 people who have received only one shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines to get their second shot as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Getting that second shot is critical,” said Char. “Those who do not get it are at greater risk of severe illness.”

DOH said an estimated 94,051 eligible residents have not yet initiated vaccinations against COVID-19.

An estimated 207,482 children ages 11 and younger in the state are not yet eligible, although those between the ages of 5 to 11 are expected to become eligible soon.

The White House today offered an operational plan for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for children ages 5 to 11.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines is available at hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine-info.