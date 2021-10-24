Vital statistics: October 15 to October 21, 2021

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Oct. 15-21

>> Adam Christopher Agee and Anastasia Alexandre Eileen Matiouchin

>> Tyson Alika Joseph Balmoja and Erica Rose Jansen

>> Laura Jill Bloom and Sara Jean Ahmed

>> Amber-Lynn Kuuipo Bolosan and Shane Kupulani McCracken

>> Laila Marielle Brown and Thomas Morgan Stuart Fielding

>> Joshua Riki Keola Ching and Carissa Natasha Yukiye Onuma

>> Tia Renee Clancy and James Scott Turner

>> Richel Marie Roque Cole and Cory Jack Okada Kacher

>> Tiffany Leigh Connolly and Laurie Lynn Johnson

>> Raquel Elaine Kansas Domann and Nicholas Christian Rhea

>> Hutton Lee Ewert and Olivia Knudsen

>> Angela Theresa Ferrante and Alyson Kathryn Walker

>> Eddie Tyrone Gamble and Lynn Joy Hines

>> Thalia Garces and Charles Jacob Hilgeman

>> Lindsay Marie Garcia and Micaiah James Hartle

>> Conner Jay Grant and Kristin Taylor Roche

>> Maksym Iushko and Zarrina Ulugbekovna Atakhanova

>> Jami Marie Jones and Mark Leon Passi

>> Christopher Wayne Krill and Graciela Trujillo Ortega

>> Douglas Neal Pratt Lantis and Jose Manuel Gonzalez

>> Elizabeth Megan Larned and Christopher Joseph Messier

>> Lillian Lok and Hiep To Hoang

>> Alex Alberto Martinez and Izarelli Mendieta-Cuapio

>> Ryan Adam Masters and Isabel Kunthea Vasquez

>> Roy Mitsuo Matsumoto and Linda Johansen

>> Ryan Christopher Montross and Bridget Rose Haltom

>> Ilya Nepeivoda and Arina Marina

>> Tham Ngoc Nguyen and Tan Nhat Huynh

>> Raymond Edwin Noh and Aimee Michelle Aguilar Tadaki

>> Cody Mitchell Ruppel and Catharine Bradford Kollath

>> Samantha Jane Samsel and Jacob Michael Gutierrez

>> Brian Edward Allan Sanchez and Toribio Chacin

>> Randy John Shuler and Danielle Marie Wassman

>> Madyson Jayde Steiner and Samuel Charles Brooks

>> Ryan Wayne Valcourt and Rebecca Anne WhittemoreBeaudoin

>> Sean Michael Vinluan and Christel Mel Corpuz Miranda

>> Michelle Sarah Young and David Leroy Sinclair Herzog

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Oct. 15-21

>> Joseph Tyler Adle

>> Bentley Ross Brown

>> Jaiylah Belinda-Danay Caldera

>> Jameson Lee Calvery

>> Kailani Melissa Kijiana Ka‘ohiai Ka‘o­nohi Camit

>> Manalani Terava Kawehinanioku‘uhome Kaohiai Kaanapu Casey

>> Emmy Tue Nhien Dang

>> Urnukh-Ireedui John Davaajav

>> Kainoa Micheal Faison

>> MafiaKanesi Fili Puleilangite Syloahne Brielle Falevai-Hikila

>> Isla Lo Hai Yun Hoffman

>> Josiah James Amoroso Idica

>> Alohilani Faith Miyahira Inman

>> Keanu James Karadimos

>> Jeryck Kiyoshi Kanalu Kawauchi

>> Jake-Marumo Telsin Kephas

>> Destiny Gianna Villafania Ladines

>> Ethan Li

>> Charlotte Suzanne Long

>> Kairon Kade Matas

>> Neelah Kumiko Kona Haanio Mosca

>> Jaymie Cherie Keilani Nakamura

>> Tryton-Kalina Kaleiopuu ‘Awekuhiokahikiku Olsen

>> Jared Tadashi Oshiro

>> Ariel Kai Parra

>> Logan Alan Peters

>> Zevulun Terri Tandoc Imihia Quel

>> Avayah Kapomaika‘iponimaikalani Quilit

>> Tatum Kenzo Lau Rapay

>> Mira Rosavie Richards

>> Karson Akio Pomaika‘i Rogers

>> Marin Kalino Fonda Seward

>> Evelyn Jane Synnott

>> Koen Yutaka Tanioka

>> Nakoa Yugen Maki Viernes

>> Amelia Lynn Warner

>> Daniel Alan Weber

>> Shadae Nohonani Woolsey

>> Matthew Akira Yamura

>> Arya Ming Na Yanos