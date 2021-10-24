Vital statistics: October 15 to October 21, 2021

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Oct. 15-21
>> Adam Christopher Agee and Anastasia Alexandre Eileen Matiouchin
>> Tyson Alika Joseph Balmoja and Erica Rose Jansen
>> Laura Jill Bloom and Sara Jean Ahmed
>> Amber-Lynn Kuuipo Bolosan and Shane Kupulani McCracken
>> Laila Marielle Brown and Thomas Morgan Stuart Fielding
>> Joshua Riki Keola Ching and Carissa Natasha Yukiye Onuma
>> Tia Renee Clancy and James Scott Turner
>> Richel Marie Roque Cole and Cory Jack Okada Kacher
>> Tiffany Leigh Connolly and Laurie Lynn Johnson
>> Raquel Elaine Kansas Domann and Nicholas Christian Rhea
>> Hutton Lee Ewert and Olivia Knudsen
>> Angela Theresa Ferrante and Alyson Kathryn Walker
>> Eddie Tyrone Gamble and Lynn Joy Hines
>> Thalia Garces and Charles Jacob Hilgeman
>> Lindsay Marie Garcia and Micaiah James Hartle
>> Conner Jay Grant and Kristin Taylor Roche
>> Maksym Iushko and Zarrina Ulugbekovna Atakhanova
>> Jami Marie Jones and Mark Leon Passi
>> Christopher Wayne Krill and Graciela Trujillo Ortega
>> Douglas Neal Pratt Lantis and Jose Manuel Gonzalez
>> Elizabeth Megan Larned and Christopher Joseph Messier
>> Lillian Lok and Hiep To Hoang
>> Alex Alberto Martinez and Izarelli Mendieta-Cuapio
>> Ryan Adam Masters and Isabel Kunthea Vasquez
>> Roy Mitsuo Matsumoto and Linda Johansen
>> Ryan Christopher Montross and Bridget Rose Haltom
>> Ilya Nepeivoda and Arina Marina
>> Tham Ngoc Nguyen and Tan Nhat Huynh
>> Raymond Edwin Noh and Aimee Michelle Aguilar Tadaki
>> Cody Mitchell Ruppel and Catharine Bradford Kollath
>> Samantha Jane Samsel and Jacob Michael Gutierrez
>> Brian Edward Allan Sanchez and Toribio Chacin
>> Randy John Shuler and Danielle Marie Wassman
>> Madyson Jayde Steiner and Samuel Charles Brooks
>> Ryan Wayne Valcourt and Rebecca Anne WhittemoreBeaudoin
>> Sean Michael Vinluan and Christel Mel Corpuz Miranda
>> Michelle Sarah Young and David Leroy Sinclair Herzog
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Oct. 15-21
>> Joseph Tyler Adle
>> Bentley Ross Brown
>> Jaiylah Belinda-Danay Caldera
>> Jameson Lee Calvery
>> Kailani Melissa Kijiana Ka‘ohiai Ka‘onohi Camit
>> Manalani Terava Kawehinanioku‘uhome Kaohiai Kaanapu Casey
>> Emmy Tue Nhien Dang
>> Urnukh-Ireedui John Davaajav
>> Kainoa Micheal Faison
>> MafiaKanesi Fili Puleilangite Syloahne Brielle Falevai-Hikila
>> Isla Lo Hai Yun Hoffman
>> Josiah James Amoroso Idica
>> Alohilani Faith Miyahira Inman
>> Keanu James Karadimos
>> Jeryck Kiyoshi Kanalu Kawauchi
>> Jake-Marumo Telsin Kephas
>> Destiny Gianna Villafania Ladines
>> Ethan Li
>> Charlotte Suzanne Long
>> Kairon Kade Matas
>> Neelah Kumiko Kona Haanio Mosca
>> Jaymie Cherie Keilani Nakamura
>> Tryton-Kalina Kaleiopuu ‘Awekuhiokahikiku Olsen
>> Jared Tadashi Oshiro
>> Ariel Kai Parra
>> Logan Alan Peters
>> Zevulun Terri Tandoc Imihia Quel
>> Avayah Kapomaika‘iponimaikalani Quilit
>> Tatum Kenzo Lau Rapay
>> Mira Rosavie Richards
>> Karson Akio Pomaika‘i Rogers
>> Marin Kalino Fonda Seward
>> Evelyn Jane Synnott
>> Koen Yutaka Tanioka
>> Nakoa Yugen Maki Viernes
>> Amelia Lynn Warner
>> Daniel Alan Weber
>> Shadae Nohonani Woolsey
>> Matthew Akira Yamura
>> Arya Ming Na Yanos
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.