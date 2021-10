Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am sorry to hear that free community college education will be taken out of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan.

Education is a proven road to a better life. Free community college is an affordable option to this milestone goal in life.

Of course there are many other expenses parents must consider. Parents will need to prepare their children way before college to give their kids the best opportunity to succeed in college.

College education is not only for our kids’ futures, but also to keep the U.S. competitive with a better educated citizenry that is prepared for a challenging future.

Many countries, including our Mexican neighbor and many European countries, offer free college tuition. Why not give all of our kids the same opportunity? It is shortsighted for some legislators to block efforts to better educate our citizenry.

Stuart Shimazu

Kapahulu

Vaccine and mask still crucial against COVID

In an an Oct. 22 letter, Drinda Maxwell quotes infectious disease expert Tim Brown as citing “‘increased levels of natural immunity that have been obtained as the delta variant spread rapidly through the unvaccinated population’ as contributing to the decline in COVID-19 cases.” The conclusion she gives: “We have powerful innate immune systems that are effective in protecting us.”

This is very misleading. While her quote is correct, missing is the context. The Brown quote, as reported in an Oct. 19 Star-Advertiser article (“Trick-or-treating gets green light”), was immediately preceded by: “Brown attributed the decline in cases to the increase in vaccination, continued mask wearing.”

Brown went on to say that the virus “can spread quickly through unvaccinated pockets of the population” and cautioned that even the vaccines’ effectiveness has shown to wane over time.

We need vaccinations and masks to help defeat COVID-19.

Phyllis Schwartz

Aina Haina

Time to end trafficking of fishes for aquariums

Mahalo to the state Board of Land and Natural Resources for recognizing the deep flaws and failures of the final environmental impact statement on commercial aquarium fishing (“Board rejects environmental review supporting aquarium fishing on Oahu,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 9).

Through the Department of Land and Natural Resources, taxpayers have spent more than $300,000 defending the destructive aquarium trade in court, only to lose.

However, polls have shown most Hawaii residents want to end this trafficking of our reef wildlife.

It’s time for the Legislature to finally take action, beginning with state Rep. David Tarnas, chairman of the House Water and Land Committee, who did not even allow a bill on the aquarium trade to be held. If Tarnas won’t step up to hear the message his constituents are sending, he’s clearly out of touch, and it would be best for him to step aside.

Claire Trester

Hawi, Hawaii island

Good Koko Crater effort raises Haiku Stairs issue

How heartening to read of the success of local volunteers in securing the Koko Crater Trail stairs (“Volunteers secure final stairs in Koko Crater trail repairs,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 24). This devoted group really put funds and backs into the effort. They should be proud that this story has reached such a gratifying conclusion.

Why couldn’t something like this happen to the Haiku Stairs? With expressed sentiments running 9-to-1 in favor of retaining the Stairs and several viable management plans offered, why not ? I guess one reason is access. All routes, public, easement and private have been blocked off. The bureaucratic inertia allowing this to happen needs to be reversed. Another reason heard often is liability, fueled by the myth of how dangerous the Haiku Stairs are. Anyone who has hiked both Koko Crater and the Haiku Stairs can assure you the Stairs are much safer.

Out of curiosity: Just how is liability handled for accidents incurred on the Koko Crater Trail?

Richard M. Tuggle

Kaneohe

Rolo, get real about curbs for societal good

In reference to former coach Nick Rolovich: He quit a job that paid more in a year than my lifetime of Department of Education teaching.

That is totally incomprehensible. Did he serve in the military?

I started making a list of all the people and things that dictate what I have to do that affect my freedom. Could society function without such?

The first thing that came to mind is a stop sign or red light. I am often in a hurry and I don’t want to stop, but it is for the good of the functioning society. My wife, my kids, my doctor, my building manager, my boss, the IRS, my bank all tell me what to do and how to do it. Add to this list the pope, who suggested I get vaccinated, which I did.

As an educated human, Rolo might consider that the populations with the most vaccinations have the least cases of COVID-19.

John Wollstein

Ala Wai

Powell’s character shone brighter than Trump’s

When I learned of Colin Powell’s passing, I was immediately struck by the contrast in character between him and former President Donald Trump, whom we endured over the last five years (“Colin Powell, first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, dies of COVID-19 complications,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Oct. 18).

With all the well-deserved accolades showered on Powell, a four-star general and statesman, I always had a sense that he was a man you could trust, despite the one blot on his legacy when he reluctantly made the case that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction — which he later admitted was a mistake.

He was a leader who led by example, unlike Trump, who governed by fear and bullying anyone who did not agree with him. Powell had to earn his way throughout his life, while Trump lived a privileged life, inheriting much of his fortune.

Powell’s decisions were based on conscience and what is right for the country, not party affiliation. Trump’s decisions always seemed to be for his own benefit. Powell fought for the country he loved, while Trump evaded military service.

Gary Takashima

Waipahu

