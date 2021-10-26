An unforgettable fish dish

Rub white filets with fresh thyme as sliced peppers sweeten in the oven. The fish joins the softened vegetables under a handful of olives for a short blast of high heat. A parsley vinaigrette ties the dish together.

Roasted Fish With Sweet Peppers

Ingredients:

• 1 small bunch lemon thyme or regular thyme

• 1 1/2 pounds hake filets

• Fine sea salt and black pepper

• 3 large bell peppers, thinly sliced

• 4 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/4 cup pitted, sliced black or green olives

• 1 teaspoon sherry vinegar, plus more to taste

• 1 garlic clove, grated

• 1 cup Italian parsley leaves, chopped

Directions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Finely chop 1 tablespoon thyme leaves. Season fish with a pinch of salt and pepper; rub with chopped thyme leaves. Let rest at room temperature. Spread peppers on a sheet pan. Toss with 1 1/2 tablespoons oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt and the black pepper. Top peppers with remaining thyme sprigs. Roast for 15-20 minutes. Increase oven temperature to 500 degrees. Push peppers to the edges of the pan; lay fish in the center and drizzle with oil. Scatter olives on top of fish and peppers.

Roast fish for 6-10 minutes.

Combine vinegar, garlic and a pinch of salt in a bowl. Whisk in remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil, then whisk in parsley. Add more salt or vinegar if needed.

Serve fish and peppers drizzled with vinaigrette. Total time: 40 minutes, serves 3-4.

Tip:

Substitute cod or flounder, but adjust roasting time. The thicker the filets, the longer they take to cook.