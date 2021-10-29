OIA football roundup: Kapolei runs past Farrington for first win

For Ezra Sidotti, the wait to get a win has felt like a lifetime.

“It’s been too long — way too long for this feeling,” the Kapolei senior running back said.

Sidotti ran for two touchdowns and caught another and the Hurricanes rolled up 225 yards rushing to power their way past Farrington 27-14 on Friday night at Skippa Diaz Stadium.

Linebacker Taualaituiletufaga Chief Leutu recovered a fumble in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter for Kapolei (1-2), which snapped a four-game losing streak to the Governors (0-3) with its first victory since beating Kamehameha more than two years ago.

“It’s the greatest feeling and it’s really tough to win here,” Kapolei coach Darren Hernandez said. “It doesn’t matter what the record is whenever you play Farrington. It’s always going to be a street fight.”

Sidotti, who had just five carries during his sophomore season, finished with 73 yards on 15 carries against the Govs.

He opened the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and put the game away converting on fourth-and-goal from the 1 for the final margin.

Kapolei ran the ball on 45 of 62 plays and was even more run-heavy in the second half, throwing just four times while rushing it 27 times.

“That was music to my ears,” Sidotti said. “I’m just trying to do my job, executing, do what I’ve got to do.”

Kapolei had lost its first two games by a combined score of 61-7 to Kahuku and Mililani. The Govs were coming off a 75-6 loss to the Red Raiders but led 14-13 at the break.

“Last week it was 7-0 at halftime and the week before it was 14-7 with a minute to go,” Hernandez said. “We’ve played really tough first-half football the last two weeks, and I told them we have to play for four full quarters, and we did that tonight and I’m proud of them.”

The Governors scored more points in the second quarter than they had in their first nine quarters of the season to take the halftime lead.

Senior receiver Josiah Chaffin caught three long throws that accounted for nearly the entire Farrington offense.

Despite fumbling the ball on a double-pass attempt to end its previous drive, Farrington came right back and called the same play to open its next possession.

It worked, as running back Zachariah Molitau took the lateral from quarterback MJ Moreno and found Chaffin for a 47-yard pass inside the Kapolei 20.

Two plays later, Moreno hit Saxson Vaa on a short pass and Vaa carried Kapolei defenders the rest of the way for an 11-yard TD to tie the game at 7-7.

The Hurricanes, who had two earlier drives end on failed fourth-down conversions, were able to move the chains on fourth-and-5 at the Farrington 40 when quarterback Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa hit Riley Camarillo for 16 yards on the Kapolei sideline.

Two plays later, Tagovailoa-Amosa put a nice touch pass over the defense to Sidotti out of the backfield to put Kapolei ahead 13-7 with less than two minutes to go in the half.

Farrington got the ball back and Moreno scrambled for 9 yards to the 35, but the Govs seemed in no hurry to try to score. After letting the clock run under 30 seconds, Moreno found Chaffin between two defenders for 31 yards and suddenly they were in a big hurry.

Moreno clocked the ball with less than 10 seconds remaining to set up one more play. He stepped up between the outside rush and lofted a throw down the Kapolei sideline to Chaffin, who caught it in stride with two Hurricanes defending on the play for a 34-yard TD as time expired to give the Govs a 14-13 halftime lead.

No. 6 Campbell 39, No. 10 Waianae 0

Campbell’s Diego Betancourt proved he can contribute in all three phases of the game and the Sabers dominated during a 3-minute, 41-second span of the first half against Waianae.

Betancourt scored on a 91-yard punt return in the first half, and had two interceptions — including a 100-yard pick-6 — and a receiving touchdown in the second half.

“We expected that from Diego coming into this season,” said Campbell coach Darren Johnson. “It’s too bad he didn’t have a junior year (because of the pandemic), it got taken away from him. Now he’s trying to prove to these college coaches that he wants to be somebody’s recruit.”

Late in the first half, Betancourt fielded a punt on a hop and raced 91 yards down the left sideline to make it 20-0.

“My coach always scolds me for letting it go, so I just picked it up and ran with it,” said Betancourt, a senior. “I had great blocking and it worked out.”

Betancourt intercepted a pass on the Seariders’ first possession of the second half and caught a 46-yard scoring pass from Chayne Kuboyama-Hayashi early in the fourth quarter.

“We ran that comeback on the first play and we ran the comeback and go on the second one, so we went with it,” Betancourt said.

The pick-6 came late in the game when Waianae had the ball on the 1-yard line.

“I knew something was coming,” Betancourt said. “They were running the ball the whole time. I just hopped (the route) and took it to the house.”

The Sabers (2-0) made it 6-0 with 5:25 left in the second quarter on a 1-yard run up the middle by Chauncee Lopez. The big play on the drive was a 43-yard completion from Kuboyama-Hayashi to Dallas John Fonseca-Juan, which put the ball at the 9. Kuboyama-Hayashi completed seven of 12 passes for 156 yards.

On the Seariders’ next possession, Tarent Moniz-Babb completed a short pass to Joshua Santiago, who fumbled the ball after being hit by defensive back Kana Nelson. Campbell defensive back Carson Murakami scooped up the ball and ran 30 yards for a score, which made it 12-0 with 3:58 remaining.

Then came Betancourt’s punt return touchdown with 1:44 left before halftime.

The Sabers only had three full possessions in the first half. The Seariders had a 171-105 advantage in total yards before halftime.

Campbell also scored on a 30-yard pass from Kuboyama-Hayashi to Dominick Espinda midway through the third quarter to make it 26-0.

Tarent Moniz-Babb passed for 180 yards for the Seariders (1-2).

Kyle Sakamoto, Star-Advertiser

Kaiser 44, Kalaheo 7

Kaiser quarterback Easton Yoshino continued to work his way back from a long layoff with his second start of the season, throwing for 213 yards on 15-for-19 passing in just the first half. He threw a pair of touchdowns and an interception to lead the Cougars to a blowout win over the Kalaheo Mustangs.

“He’s getting better,” Kaiser head coach Tim Seaman said of Yoshino. “It takes time. Football is not a sport you just show up and be wonderful at. He’s getting better. His progressions are improving. He’s seeing the field better, and I love his leadership. He’s headed in the right direction, and we just have to keep working at it.”

Yoshino was helped out by a trio of 50-yard receivers. Kamakana Mahiko caught four passes for 59 yards and Yoshino’s first touchdown. Justin Kanekoa chipped in with 56 yards on five catches, while backup quarterback Donovan Reis tallied 50 yards on two catches. Keegan Lime caught Yoshino’s second touchdown. Ryder Rodrigues led the Cougars’ rushing attack with 72 yards on 13 carries and a score.

Kaiser was playing in front of home fans for the first time this season, after a road matchup last week.

“It was great,” Seaman said of the atmosphere. “Having the fans around, the kids were fired up for that. Trying to get back to some sense of normalcy was good for the kids.”

Kalaheo was led by quarterback Riis Weber, who completed eight of 30 passes for 58 yards and an interception. He managed to score the Mustangs’ only touchdown of the day on a 9-yard carry.

The game opened with an auspicious start for the Cougars, as Kai Strawn took the opening kickoff 80 yards to the house. Kaiser piled it on with Rodrigues’ 1-yard scamper to make it 13-0 in the first quarter. Yoshino soon joined in on the scoring party, tossing a pair of touchdowns to open the second quarter. The first was a 4-yard toss to Lime and the next a 38-yard catch-and-run by Mahiko on Kaiser’s next possession. Te’a Nu’uhiwa-Santos’ 3-yard rumble capped a three-score second quarter for Kaiser.

With a running clock and a pair of backup quarterbacks, the Cougars put a stop to any hope for a Kalaheo comeback with 10 second-half points. Ian Shearer nailed a 34-yard field goal to begin the half, and Reis threw a 14-yard touchdown to Ethan Beltran on his only completion of the game.

On the other side, Kalaheo struggled, as the Mustangs didn’t gain a first down in the first half, except for an early facemask penalty called on Kaiser.

Kalaheo at least put together one scoring drive late in the fourth quarter. Weber complete three of five passes to lead the Mustangs down the field, before taking matters into his own hands with a tough 9-yard touchdown run.

Despite the final result, Seaman isn’t satisfied with the team’s performance.

“Very ragged, I’ll be honest with you,” Seaman said. “We made too many mistakes. We’ve got a long way to go. We need to get better. People just look at the scoreboard. It’s about how you play the game.”

Jonathan Chen, Star-Advertiser

Pac-Five 28, Pearl City 19

Junior quarterback Ezekiel Rodrigues rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns as the Wolfpack (2-5) ended their season with a victory over the Chargers (1-2) in an interleague game at Pearl City.

Chargers senior wide receiver Joshua Gleason caught a 19-yard pass for the first score of the game and junior kicker Marcus Rodriguez added the extra point. Wolfpack senior running back Joshua Arcayena closed the first quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run and junior Bryson Tsukayama-Daniel booted the extra point to tie it at 7.

Rodrigues notched 15- and 36-yard scoring runs in the second quarter and Tsukayama-Daniel made both kicks for a 21-7 lead. Chargers junior wide receiver Triton Taimanao caught a 9-yard pass for a touchdown at the end of the first half, but Rodriguez’s kick failed.

Pearl City senior quarterback Sefo Feesago intercepted Rodrigues’ pass and returned it 65 yards for a pick-6, but the Chargers’ 2-point conversion pass was incomplete, making it 21-19 in the third quarter.

Arcayena scored on a 4-yard rush and Tsukuyama-Daniel tacked on the final point for the Wolfpack’s last score of the game.

Noelle Kakimoto, Special to the Star-Advertiser

Aiea 14, Roosevelt 13

Ezekiel Olie threw for two touchdowns and Na Alii nipped the Rough Riders.

Olie hit Rico Figueroa from 21 yards out in the first quarter and Jayden Chanel from 23 yards out in the third.

Porter Ellis kept Roosevelt in the game with a 38-yard field goal with the clock running down to zero before halftime and added a 27-yarder in the third quarter to pull the Rough Riders within 14-6.

Roosevelt quarterback Kayman Lewis hit George Matsunaga from 7 yards out with 10 minutes left, but the Rough Riders elected to have Ellis kick the PAT instead of going for the tie. Roosevelt didn’t visit the end zone again and lost by a point.

Kaimana Lale-Saole led Aiea with 75 yards on 18 carries, while Olie threw for 145 yards on 39 attempts, but Roosevelt picked him off three times.

Aiea intercepted Lewis four times as well, limiting him to 82 yards passing on 26 attempts. Roosevelt managed only 96 total yards against Na Alii’s stout defense.

No. 9 Kapolei 27, Farrington 14

At Skippa Diaz Stadium

Kapolei (1-2) 7 6 7 7 — 27

Farrington (0-3) 0 14 0 0 — 14

Kapo —Ezra Sidotti 4 run (Hurley Kennedy kick)

Far — Saxson Vaa 12 pass from MJ Moreno (Jason Felipe kick)

Kapo — Sidotti 11 pass from Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa (run failed)

Far — Josiah Chaffin 34 pass from Moreno (Felipe kick)

Kapo — Taualaituiletufaga Chief Leutu fumble recovery in end zone (Kennedy kick)

Kapo — Sidotti 1 run (Kennedy kick)

RUSHING—Kapolei: Tryton Keliikipi 13-89, Sidotti 15-73, Tagovailoa-Amosa 7-52, Caleb Dela Pena-Pihana 2-11, Vaimetua Kamakele 2-7, team 1-(minus 7). Farrington: Cyrus Falefia 2-17, Moreno 16-11, Syracuse Kahakai 2-5, Zachariah Molitau 8-(minus 5).

PASSING—Kapolei: Tagovailoa-Amosa 10-17–0-91. Farrington: Moreno 6-13-1-96, Molitau 1-1-0-47.

RECEIVING—Kapolei: Riley Camarillo 6-58, Mason Gomez 2-6, Bayette Akaka-Folau 1-16, Sidotti 1-11. Farrington: Chaffin 2-112, Vaa 2-20, Kein Kahele 1-8, Molitau 1-3.

Junior varsity — Kapolei 42, Farrington 36

No. 6 Campbell 39, No. 10 Waianae 0

Waianae (1-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Campbell (2-0) 0 20 6 13 — 39

Camp—Chauncee Lopez 1 run (kick failed)

Camp—Carson Murakami 30 fumble return (pass failed)

Camp—Diego Betancourt 91 punt return (Lopez run)

Camp—Dominick Espinda 30 pass from Chayne Kuboyama-Hayashi (pass failed)

Camp—Betancourt 46 pass from Kuboyama-Hayashi (pass failed)

Camp—Betancourt 100 interception return (Calzzic Ili kick)

RUSHING—Waianae: Alvin Quisquirin-Sabagala 16-52, Tevin Wilbur 12-31, Akoni Halemano 1-(minus 6), Tarent Moniz-Babb 6-(minus 37). Campbell: Chauncee Lopez 14-89, Rowan-Ray Bucao 4-24, Espinda 1-(minus 1), Kuboyama-Hayashi 2-(minus 2), Dallas John Fonseca-Juan 1-(minus 5).

PASSING—Waianae: Moniz-Babb 11-22-2-180. Campbell: Kuboyama-Hayashi 7-12-1-156.

RECEIVING—Waianae: Emmanuelle Carter 5-106, Quisquirin-Sabagala 3-20, Joshua Santiago 2-28, Akoni Halemano 1-26. Campbell: Jourdain Berinobis-Pyne 3-27, Betancourt 2-56, Fonseca-Juan 1-43, Espinda 1-30.

JV—Campbell 20, Waianae 0

Kaiser 44, Kalaheo 7

at Kaiser Cougar Stadium

Kalaheo (0-3) 0 0 0 7 — 7

Kaiser (3-0) 13 21 10 0 — 44

Kais—Kai Strawn 80 kick return (Ian Shearer missed)

Kais—Ryder Rodrigues 1 run (Shearer kick)

Kais—Keegan Lime 4 pass from Easton Yoshino (Shearer kick)

Kais—Kamakana Mahiko 38 pass from Yoshino (Shearer kick)

Kais—Te’a Nu’uhiwa-Santos 3 run (Shearer kick)

Kais—FG Shearer 34

Kais—Ethan Beltran 14 pass from Donovan Reis (Shearer kick)

Kalah—Riis Weber 9 run (Angele Seltmann kick)

RUSHING—Kalaheo: Weber 15-25, Trentin Leahy 1-7, Damian Ruano 1-4, Deshon Will 2-(minus 4). Kaiser: Rodrigues 13-72, Yoshino 1-26, Alaka’i Kiahine-Willis 4-25, Justin Aizawa-Walker 4-25, Santos 2-18, Reis 2-17, Hansel Barrios 3-0, Brody Maeda 1-0, Strawn 1-(minus 2).

PASSING—Kalaheo: Weber 8-30-1-58. Kaiser: Yoshino 15-19-1-213. Reis 1-5-0-14. Maeda 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Kalaheo: Vinny Bandini 4-34, Isaiah Akiu 3-26, Will 1-(minus 2). Kaiser: Mahiko 4-59, Kanekoa 5-56, Reis 2-50, Rayne Sumida 2-38, Lime 2-10, Beltran 1-14.

Pac-Five 28, Pearl City 19

at Pearl City High School.

Pac-Five (2-5) 7 14 0 7 — 28

Pearl City (1-2) 7 6 6 0 — 19

PC – Joshua Gleason 19 pass from Trey Dacoscos (Marcus Rodriguez kick)

P5 – Joshua Arcayena 1 run (Bryson Tsukayama-Daniel kick)

P5 – Ezekiel Rodrigues 15 run (Tsukayama-Daniel kick)

P5 – Rodrigues 36 run (Tsukayama-Daniel kick)

PC – Triton Taimanao 9 pass from Ryan Littlejohn (Kick failed)

PC – Sefo Feesago 65 interception return (pass failed)

P5 – Arcayena 4 run (Tsukayama-Daniel kick)

RUSHING—Pac-Five: Rodrigues 16-139, Arcayena 27-124, Schmidt 13-91, Iwaki 1-7, TEAM 7-(minus 50). Pearl City: Dacoscos 2-19, Caleb Ka’ai 3-5, Bradley Kansou 2-1, Littlejohn 3-(minus 3), Leland Parker-Kamakawiwo’ole 1-(minus 3), TEAM 5-(minus 38).

PASSING—Pac-Five: Rodriguez 6-14-2-47. Pearl City: Littlejohn 11-23-3-125, Dacoscos 4-6-0-47.

RECEIVING—Pac-Five: Na’i Iwaki 1-31, Neivyn Kaho’opi’i 2-8, Chad Schmidt 1-6, Arcayena 1-3, Tanner Pangan 1-(minus 1). Pearl City: Rodriguez 5-57, Gleason 5-46, Triton Taimanao 4-40, Joe-Xiah Rapoza 1-29.

Aiea 14, Roosevelt 13

At Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium

Aiea (1-1, 1-1) 7 0 7 0 — 14

Roosevelt (0-2,0-2) 0 3 3 7 — 13

Aiea—Rico Figueroa 21 pass from Ezekiel Olie (Keoki Stephens kick)

Roos—FG Porter Ellis 38

Aiea—Jayden Chanel 23 pass from Olie (Stephens kick)

Roos—FG Ellis 27

Roos—George Matsunaga 7 pass from Kayman Lewis (Ellis kick)

RUSHING–Aiea: Kaimana Lale-Saole 18-75, Kane Lorezana 8-45, Olie 9-16, Geronimo Ulgaron 1-2. Roosevelt: Silas Kekehuna 4-12, Landen Kaloni 3-5, Kai He 1-0, Kalua Nahale 1-(MINUS 1), Lewis 3-(MINUS 2).

PASSING—Aiea: Olie 19-39-4—145. Roosevelt: Lewis 13-26-4—84.

RECEIVING—Aiea: Figueroa 7-61, Chanel 5-44, Ulgaron 7-40. Roosevelt: Chase Aguinaldo 6-29, Matsunaga 2-27, Kamuela Kaaihue 2-9, Dean Mizukami 1-11, Jayden Gaopoa 1-7, Keanu Bezares 1-1.