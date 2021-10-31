comscore Prep football: D-I champ Moanalua, No. 2 Kahuku roll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Prep football: D-I champ Moanalua, No. 2 Kahuku roll

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Moanalua’s Andy Canencia was off and running, taking the opening kickoff 74 for a touchdown Saturday against Castle.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Castle quarterback Daunte Ching throws during the first half.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Moanalua running back Kindred Malakai Park hauls in a pass over Castle linebacker Haloa Sadowski for a touchdown during the first half.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Fans are seen in the stands during Saturday’s game.

The defending OIA Division I champions look the part to do it again. Quarterback Taylor Malloe threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns and Na Menehune earned their eighth win in the last nine meetings against Castle with a 49-26 road win on Saturday night. Read more

