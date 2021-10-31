Prep football: D-I champ Moanalua, No. 2 Kahuku roll
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:32 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Moanalua’s Andy Canencia was off and running, taking the opening kickoff 74 for a touchdown Saturday against Castle.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Castle quarterback Daunte Ching throws during the first half.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Moanalua running back Kindred Malakai Park hauls in a pass over Castle linebacker Haloa Sadowski for a touchdown during the first half.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Fans are seen in the stands during Saturday’s game.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree