Prep football: D-I champ Moanalua, No. 2 Kahuku roll

The defending OIA Division I champions look the part to do it again. Quarterback Taylor Malloe threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns and Na Menehune earned their eighth win in the last nine meetings against Castle with a 49-26 road win on Saturday night. Read more

Andy Canencia returned the opening kickoff 74 yards for a touchdown and seven different Na Menehune found the end zone for Moanalua (3-0, 2-0), which scored its most points in a game since 2018.

“Kinda iffy but still got the job done and I’m happy about it,” Malloe said.

Moanalua is the only OIA Division I team currently 2-0. Waipahu is also undefeated but has only played once.

Na Menehune will host the Marauders on Saturday with a chance to cement themselves at the top of the standings. There are only six teams in the OIA in Division I this season, resulting in a five-game schedule. The top two teams will play in a playoff for the title.

“Every game counts. Every game is going to be a battle, and the scoreboard doesn’t reflect what a battle this game was,” Moanalua coach Vince Nihipali said. “I think seven guys might have scored, so that’s good when we can spread the ball around.”

Freshman Jayce Bareng led Na Menehune with eight receptions for 137 yards. Running backs Cameron Johnson and Ryson Lum each averaged more than 7 yards on their nine carries and found the end zone.

Moanalua is 21-3 in 24 games since the start of the 2018 season.

“I think when our quarterback just takes what the defense gives him, he’s fine,” Nihipali said. “Our O-line is really big for a D-I team and we want to run the ball and we feel like we can run the ball on anybody and we did a great job. Hats off to the O-line coaches.”

Castle (1-1, 1-1) started its season with a win over Roosevelt and kept up with Moanalua early.

Receiver Coby Tanioka lined up at quarterback and ran a bootleg on fourth-and-goal from the 1 to tie the game 7-7 late in the first quarter.

Senior Kala Estacado-Matthews did his part to keep his team in the game, taking back a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown after Moanalua had taken a 21-7 lead.

Na Menehune led 35-14 after a 2-yard touchdown run by Johnson when Estacado-Matthews caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Daunte Ching to make it 35-20 at the half.

Ching, who led the Knights in passing after the first game, didn’t take a snap until late in the second quarter.

He finished 13-for-23 for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

Tanioka caught a 14-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter and led the Knights with six catches for 95 yards.

No. 2 Kahuku 55, Leilehua 0

By winning the field position battle and utilizing a punishing run game, the Kahuku Red Raiders ran away with a blowout win over Leilehua.

“Our defense and our special teams have been playing lights out the last three games,” Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho said. “As much as I want the offense to be rolling, I won’t take anything away from the defense and special teams. It’s a team effort. Regardless of who’s scoring, it’s a team effort.”

Quarterback Jason Mariteragi was only asked to throw three times in the win. He completed two passes, one of which was an 8-yard touchdown strike to Kealoha Kaio.

“Our offense and quarterback are managing the game really well,” Carvalho said of Mariteragi. “When our defense and special teams are playing lights out, all he needs to do is manage the game. Don’t turn the ball over and take what the defense gives him. And that’s what Jason has been doing these last three games.”

Instead, the Red Raiders called upon their special teams, defense and run game. Heading the Red Raiders’ rushing attack, Kainoa Carvalho, Kana Loa Kaluna and Clyde Taulapapa combined to score four touchdowns on the ground. Kingsley Ah You led the team with 58 rushing yards on five carries after a strong second half. Kelsyn Tangaro-Kanoa added 42 yards on the ground. Carvalho also added a touchdown on special teams with an electric 44-yard punt return score. Carvalho nearly had a second punt return touchdown from 55 yards out, but the return was called back by a Kahuku penalty.

“He’s just an explosive playmaker. We call him ‘Kaireek’,” the coach said of Kainoa Carvalho. “When he touches the ball, something is going to happen. He showed that tonight. Every time he touches the ball, you hold your breath. He’s been practicing hard, he’s had a good offseason. He stayed home to play here in Hawaii, and the results are showing right now.”

Another facet of Kahuku’s scoring outburst was the defensive unit. The defense opened the scoring with a pair of first-quarter touchdowns. Donaveyn Atuaia’s fumble recovery in the end zone on Leilehua’s first drive of the game gave Kahuku an early 6-0 lead. Brock Fonoimoana’s 27-yard pick-6 on the next drive quickly made it 13-0. With an early two-score lead on the board, the offense got to work

The offense was helped out with a big assist from the special teams unit. After opening the game with a quick three-and-out, every Kahuku offensive drive for the rest of the first half resulted in a score after three or less offensive plays. This was partially made possible by the special teams unit consistently winning the field position battle. On four of Kahuku’s six first-half offensive drives, the Red Raiders started inside the 50-yard line.

The Red Raiders offense feasted on the opportunity. On consecutive possessions, Carvalho scored on a 28-yard rush, followed by Kaluna’s goal-line touchdown. Kaluna made it double with a 21-yard scamper to make it 31-0 on the next drive, and Mariteragi followed suit with an 8-yard pass to Kaio. Taulapapa’s 12-yard touchdown run made it five touchdowns on five offensive possessions. Carvalho’s punt return score capped off a 52-0 first half.

The only points scored by either team in an accelerated second half came on Horyzen Farley’s 27-yard field goal.

Leilehua’s offensive struggles were slightly alleviated by Cole Northington’s effort on the ground, tallying 41 yards on 17 carries through a tough Kahuku run defense. Appearing only in the first half, Mules QB Krystian “Pono” Arindain completed five of 15 passes for 16 yards and an interception.

———

Jonathan Chen, Star-Advertiser

No. 7 ‘Iolani 28, Kailua 0

The right arm of Micah Hoomanawanui, the legs of Brody Bantolina and a stingy defense carried the Raiders over the host Surfriders.

Hoomanawanui completed 16 of 20 passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns, and Bantolina rushed 21 times for 155 yards and had rushing and receiving touchdowns for ‘Iolani, which hadn’t played since Oct. 1.

“Coming off of that long layoff, we’re happy they got back in the groove and were able to keep going from where we left off,” said ‘Iolani coach Wendell Look.

The Raiders’ defense allowed only 3 rushing yards. Bronson Morioka and Hudson Della-Lucia each had interceptions and ‘Iolani (7-0) also recovered a Kailua fumble.

“This team can create turnovers and it makes the offensive job a little easier. We had short fields and stuff,” Look said of his defense, which has shut out four opponents this season.

Bantolina scored on a 5-yard run on the Raiders’ first possession. He carried the ball six times for 38 yards on the drive.

On ‘Iolani’s second possession, Bantolina caught a screen pass from Hoomanawanui and niftily weaved down the left sideline for a 65-yard touchdown.

“I mean, I just did what I could to find the holes,” Bantolina said. “The (offensive) line, there was so much guys out there, I just tried to follow them. It was all them really.”

The Raiders made it 21-0 with 7:07 left before halftime on a 5-yard pass from Hoomanawanui to Taniela Taliauli. The score was set up by Morioka’s 65-yard interception return.

‘Iolani capped the scoring on a 26-yard pass from Hoomanawanui to Kaeo Miyahira with 2:10 remaining in the third quarter.

“I give them choke credit because they block hard for me and they bust their butts in practice,” said Hoomanawanui of this offensive line.

Romeo Ortiz passed for 180 yards and Blazen Lono-Wong had two sacks for Kailua (0-2).

———

Kyle Sakamoto, Star-Advertiser

Nanakuli 41, Kaimuki 6

Keahi Ah Sui connected with David Kalili for two touchdown passes as Nanakuli improved to 2-0 in OIA D-II play with a victory over Kaimuki at Skippa Diaz Stadium.

“It’s a good start, a good team win,” Golden Hawks coach Kili Watson said. “It’s always attitude and effort. I always tell them that’s the two things we can control and I think we saw a lot of them tonight.”

The two programs have a history of exciting, close battles, but it was not to be on Saturday. Nanakuli was crisp offensively much of the afternoon.

“Penalties down, execution up, but we still have some things we can work on. Just taking it one week at a time,” Watson said. “Our defense did a great job swarming to the ball. They’ve got that attack mentality, where they want 11 guys in the frame at the end of the picture. Our quarterback has a high IQ, does a great job leading this offense.

Christian Asinsin rushed for a TD.

>> PHOTOS: Kaimuki vs. Nanakuli

Kextyn-Logan Cafa, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound middle linebacker, led the Nanakuli front seven.

“He’s the mike, he’s got to know what everybody’s doing, but I think everyone’s playing with a synergy, a synchronous effort,” Watson said. “We’ve learned over the years Kaimuki is a scrappy team. We’ve seen it the last (2019) season when they won the championship with under 20 (players).

Nanakuli led 34-0 at intermission. Kaimuki (0-3) got on the scoreboard in the third quarter. A 34-yard interception return by Sione Taufa, who broke numerous tackles and nearly scored, set up Kenny Eaton’s 9-yard strike to Josiah Kuratsu. The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard with 10:40 left in the third quarter.

Kaimuki’s defense provided resistance on the ensuing Nanakuli series, but on fourth-and-1, Joseph Lewis IV powered his way through tacklers for a 26-yard touchdown run. The Golden Hawks led 41-6 with 12 seconds left in the third quarter.

———

Paul Honda, Star-Advertiser

Radford 62, McKinley 20

Fred Salanoa has a “Pony Express” to call his own at Radford.

Senior running back Christian Payton rushed for 147 yards and four touchdowns on runs of 2, 31, 17 and 3 yards in the first half as the Rams overwhelmed the Tigers on Saturday night at Skippa Diaz Stadium.

Junior running back Michael Hayslett rushed for 123 yards and touchdown runs of 54 and 23 yards as the Rams (3-0) showcased elite speed out of the backfield.

Quarterback Kalob Victorino-Avilla was sharp with 163 passing yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions on 13-for-19 passing.

By the end of the first quarter, Payton already had 97 rushing yards and three TDs on eight carries.

With the Tigers bearing down on the Radford ground attack, Victorino-Avilla found Jack Carlson in stride for scoring strikes of 19 and 1 yard.

McKinley was resilient despite its struggles. Dustin Chow passed for 380 yards and three TDs, including bombs of 65 and 55 yards to Michael Papa.

———

Paul Honda, Star-Advertiser

Kalani 30, Waialua 7

Logan Lim threw for 333 yards and accounted for two touchdowns as the Falcons beat the Bulldogs.

Lim hit only three receivers on his 22 completions, with Noah Uchida hauling in nine passes for 175 yards and Noah Ah Sam collecting 12 throws for 144 yards. Uchida is just the sixth player in Kalani’s long history to exceed 175 yards receiving.

Josh Oh held down the ground game for the Falcons, toting the load 20 times for 102 yards and a touchdown.

———

Star-Advertiser staff

Moanalua 49, Castle 26

At Castle H.S. field

Moanalua (3-0, 2-0) 14 21 7 7 — 49

Castle (1-1, 1-1) 7 13 0 6 — 26

Moan — Andy Canencia 74 kickoff return (Alex Heim kick)

Cast — Coby Tanioka 1 run (Laurin Buckenburgh kick)

Moan — Ruben Chavez 8 pass from Taylor Malloe (Heim kick)

Moan — Kindred Malakai Park 12 pass from Malloe (Heim kick)

Cast — Kala Estacado-Matthews 86 kickoff return (Buckenburgh kick)

Moan — Jayce Bareng 12 pass from Malloe (Heim kick)

Moan — Cameron Johnson 2 run (Heim kick)

Cast — Estacado-Matthews 27 pass from Daunte Ching (run failed)

Moan — Ryson Lum 6 run (Heim kick)

Moan — Pila Goo Sun 1 run (Heim kick)

Cast — Tanioka 14 pass from Ching (kick failed)

RUSHING—Moanalua: Johnson 9-66, Lum 9-65, Park 6-35, Malloe 3-4, Bareng 3-2, Sun 1-1, CJ Bassingthwaite 1-(minus 5), Emmett Kelly 3-(minus 6). Castle: Jayden Flores 7-26, Estacado-Matthews 8-21, Ching 1-6, Mason Carreira 2-4, Maddux Vilardi 1-2, Tanioka 2-2, team 2-(minus 13).

PASSING—Moanalua: Malloe 16-31-3-225, Kelly 1-2-0-22. Castle: Ching 13-23–1-178, Vilardi 3-7-0-17.

RECEIVING—Moanalua: Bareng 8-137, Chavez 3-23, Park 2-34, Gabe Wells 1-26, Canencia 1-12, Lum 1-8, Colby Casinos 1-7. Castle: Tanioka 6-95, Estacado-Matthews 4-63, Diesel Goya 2-20, Kanoa Hillen-Jenny 2-15, Flores 2-2.

Junior varsity — Castle 49, Moanalua 8

———

No. 2 Kahuku 55, Leilehua 0

At Hugh Yoshida Stadium

Kahuku (3-0) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Leilehua (0-2) 25 27 0 3 — 55

KAH—Donaveyn Atuaia fumble recovery (Horyzen Farley missed)

KAH—Brock Fonoimoana 27 interception return (Farley kick)

KAH—Kainoa Carvalho 28 run (Farley missed)

KAH—Kana Loa Kaluna 1 run (2 pt. failed)

KAH—Kaluna 21 run (Farley missed)

KAH—Kealoha Kaio 8 pass from Jason Mariteragi (Carvalho kick)

KAH—Clyde Taulapapa 12 run (Carvalho kick)

KAH—Carvalho 44 punt return (Carvalho kick)

KAH—FG Farley 27

RUSHING—Kahuku: Kingsley Ah You 5-58, Kelsyn Tangaro-Kanoa 4-42, Carvalho 1-28, Keona Poouahi-Macpherson 2-25, Kaluno 2-22, Mariteragi 1-12, Taulapapa 1-12, Waika Crawford 1-7, Denzon Seui-Sika 2-(minus 1), TEAM 1-(minus 3). Leilehua: Cole Northington 17-41, Krystian Arindain 6-1, Brayden Furtado 1-(minus 1), Aliiolani Kahanu 3-(minus 21).

PASSING—Kahuku: Mariteragi 2-3-0-13, Crawford 3-4-0-8. Leilehua: Arindain 5-15-1-16, Xander Muyot 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Kahuku: Kaio 2-13, Pooauhi-Macpherson 1-9, Carvalho 1-2, Lucas Chang 1-(minus 3). Leilehua: Keawe Andres 4-15, Jett Cabal 1-1.

———

‘Iolani 28, Kailua 0

At Kailua

‘Iolani (7-0) 14 7 7 0 — 28

Kailua ( 0-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Iol—Brody Bantolina 5 run (Allison Chang kick)

Iol—Bantolina 65 pass from Micah Hoomanawanui (Chang kick)

Iol—Taniela Taliauli 5 pass (Chang kick)

Iol—Kaeo Miyahira 26 pass from Hoomanawanui (Chang kick)

RUSHING—‘Iolani: Bantolina 21-155, Miyahira 6-39, Cainen Torres 4-35, Team 1-(minus 2), Hoomanawanui 4-(minus 3). Kailua: David Quidachay Wise 2-10, Romeo Ortiz 5-5, Christian Yamamoto 3-1, Ikaika Quidashay 5-0, Jathan Bejarano 2-(minus 4), Team 1-(minus 9).

PASSING—‘Iolani: Hoomanawanui 16-20-0-147, Kualau Manuel 2-2-0-13. Kailua: Ortiz 15-32-2-181.

RECEIVING—‘Iolani: Miyahira 6-31, Tristan Martinez 5-31, Bantolina 2-70, Sean Weiss 2-15, Taliauli 2-1, Christian Kashiwabara 1-12. Kailua: Nainoa Smith-Akana 6-57, Japheth Lilo 4-76, Bejarano 2-17, Blazen Lono-Wong 1-19, Solomon Keaunui-Demello 1-7, Damien Jacobs 1-5.

———

Radford 62, McKinley 20

At Skippa Diaz Stadium

Radford (3-0, 3-0) 21 28 13 0 — 62

McKinley (0-2, 0-2) 0 13 0 7 — 20

RAD—Christian Payton 2 run (Harrison Hoskins kick)

RAD—Payton 31 run (Hoskins kick)

RAD—Payton 17 run (Hoskins kick)

RAD—Payton 17 run (Hoskins kick)

MCK—Michael Papa 65 pass from Dustin Chow (Luke Fujioka-Silva kick)

RAD—Jack Carlson 19 pass from Kalob Victorino-Avilla (Hoskins kick)

RAD—Carlson 1 pass from Victorino-Avilla (Hoskins kick)

RAD—Michael Hayslett 54 run (Hoskins kick)

MCK—Papa 55 pass from Chow (run failed)

RAD—Hayslett 23 run (Hoskins kick)

RAD—Joel Gillies 33 pass from Victorino-Avilla (kick failed)

MCK—Nathen Rodriguez 61 pass from Chow (Fujioka-Silva kick)

Individual statistics

RUSHING—Rad: Payton 17-147, team 1-(-13), Hayslett 12-123, Victorino-Avilla 1-(-3), Dominic Alejandro 1-(-1). McK: Chow 5-(-31),

PASSING—Rad: Victorino-Avilla 13-19-0-163. McK: Chow 18-41-2-380.

RECEIVING—Rad: Carlson 6-93, Olijah Gomez 1-17, Roch Schaefer 1-5, Payton 2-10, Gillies 2-32, Dane Fagaragan 1-6. McK: Preston Note 2-30, Joab Cruz 7-68, Beneiah Togafau 2-16, Papa 4-201, Nathen Rodriguez 3-65.

———

Kalani 30, Waialua 7

Kalani (2-1) 7 7 9 7 – 30

Waialua (1-2) 0 0 7 0 – 7

KLNI—Noah Ah Sam 24 pass from Logan Lim (Eddie Arii kick)

KLNI—Lim, 9 run (E. Arii kick)

KLNI—Safety

KLNI—Noah Uchida 6 run (E. Arii kick)

WLUA—Jame Zara 9 pass from Blazen Benz (Lasse Stolten kick)

KLNI—Josh Oh 1 run (E. Arii kick)

RUSHING—Kalani: Josh Oh 20-102, Logan Lim 9-35, Noah Uchida 1-6, Devin Nguyen 1-5, Mikala Nishimoto 1-0, Team 1-(-1). Waialua: Blazen Benz 13-46, Ezekiel Sheridan 3-8, Jonah Baker 1-(-1).

PASSING—Kalani: Logan Lim 22-30-0-333. Waialua: Blazen Benz 14-26-3-175.

RECEIVING—Kalani: Noah Uchida 9-175, Noah Ah Sam 12-144, Josh Oh 1-14. Waialua: James Zara 4-71, Seth Stanek 2-30, Elisha Sheridan 2-27, Tyson Apau 4-23, Jack Armacio 1-18, Jonah Baker 1-6.

BIIF

Konawaena 60, Keaau 6

Friday’s scores

Saint Louis 41, Kamehameha 7

Kapolei 27, Farrington 14

Campbell 39, Waianae 0

Aiea 14, Roosevelt 13

Kaiser 44, Kalaheo 7

Pac-Five 28, Pearl City 19