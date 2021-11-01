Monthly siren test activates early on Oahu; there is no emergency, city officials say

City Department of Emergency Management officials said that today’s monthly siren test activated earlier than scheduled and that there is no emergency.
Some Oahu sirens mistakenly blared at 11:21 a.m. Testing is usually done on the first business day of the month at 11:45 a.m.
But city officials tweeted out at about 11:30 a.m. that testing was “activated earlier than scheduled. There is no emergency.”
State Emergency Management Agency followed up with a tweet, saying, “Inadvertent activation of Oahu sirens earlier. There is NO EMERGENCY at this time. Outdoor Warning Sirens Systems test will go off as scheduled at 11:45 this morning.”
Neighbor island sirens were not activated early, officials said.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.