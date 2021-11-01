comscore Television and radio - Nov. 1, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Television and radio – Nov. 1, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 9:29 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. x—subject to blackout.
Today
  TIME TV CH HT
BASKETBALL: NBA
Raptors at Knicks 1:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Thunder at Clippers 4:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Thunder at Clippers 4:30 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*
BASKETBALL: college
Exhibition: Rogers State at Oklahoma 2 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Eastern New Mexico at Arizona 4 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
FOOTBALL: NFL
Giants at Chiefs 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
HOCKEY: NHL
Capitals at Lightning 1 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
SOCCER
Italian: Benevento vs. Brescia 12:30 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
Italian: SPAL vs. Perugia Calcio 3 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
Italian: Parma vs. Vicenza Calcio 6 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
Eng. Premier: Wolverhampton vs. Everton 10 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
TENNIS
ATP Paris; Billie Jean King Cup Finals midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
VOLLEYBALL: High School Girls
OIA: Kapolei vs. Mililani 7 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
Tuesday
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB Playoffs, World Series
Game 6: Braves at Astros 2 p.m. KHON 3 3
BASKETBALL: NBA
Heat at Mavericks 1:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Pelicans at Suns 4 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Rockets at Lakers 4:30 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
Football: College
Ball State at Akron 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio 1:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Eastern Michigan at Toledo 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
SOCCER
SEC Women’s Tour.: Alabama at Ole Miss 9:30 a.m. SEC NA/220 40*
CONCACAF CL: Forge vs. Santos de Guapiles 2 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
SEC Women’s Tour.: Auburn at S. Carolina 2:30 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
CONCACAF CL: Marathón at Motagua 4 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
MLS: Vancouver Whitecaps at LAFC 4:30 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*
TENNIS
ATP Paris; Billie Jean King Cup Finals midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
RADIO
Today
  TIME STATION
NFL: Giants at Chiefs 2 p.m. 1500-AM
College men’s basketball: Chaminade vs. Hawaii 7 p.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
Tuesday
  TIME STATION
MLB World Series, G6: Braves at Astros 2 p.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
NBA: Rockets at Lakers 4:30 p.m. 990-AM
