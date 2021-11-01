Television and radio – Nov. 1, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. x—subject to blackout.
|Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|Today
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|Raptors at Knicks
|1:30 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Thunder at Clippers
|4:30 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Thunder at Clippers
|4:30 p.m.
|BSSC
|31/228
|82*
|BASKETBALL: college
|Exhibition: Rogers State at Oklahoma
|2 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Eastern New Mexico at Arizona
|4 p.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|FOOTBALL: NFL
|Giants at Chiefs
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|HOCKEY: NHL
|Capitals at Lightning
|1 p.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|SOCCER
|Italian: Benevento vs. Brescia
|12:30 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Italian: SPAL vs. Perugia Calcio
|3 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Italian: Parma vs. Vicenza Calcio
|6 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Eng. Premier: Wolverhampton vs. Everton
|10 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|TENNIS
|ATP Paris; Billie Jean King Cup Finals
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|VOLLEYBALL: High School Girls
|OIA: Kapolei vs. Mililani
|7 p.m.
|SPCOC
|16
|NA
|Tuesday
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB Playoffs, World Series
|Game 6: Braves at Astros
|2 p.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|Heat at Mavericks
|1:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Pelicans at Suns
|4 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Rockets at Lakers
|4:30 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Football: College
|Ball State at Akron
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Miami (Ohio) at Ohio
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Eastern Michigan at Toledo
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|SOCCER
|SEC Women’s Tour.: Alabama at Ole Miss
|9:30 a.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|CONCACAF CL: Forge vs. Santos de Guapiles
|2 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|SEC Women’s Tour.: Auburn at S. Carolina
|2:30 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|CONCACAF CL: Marathón at Motagua
|4 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|MLS: Vancouver Whitecaps at LAFC
|4:30 p.m.
|BSSC
|31/228
|82*
|TENNIS
|ATP Paris; Billie Jean King Cup Finals
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|RADIO
|Today
|TIME
|STATION
|NFL: Giants at Chiefs
|2 p.m.
|1500-AM
|College men’s basketball: Chaminade vs. Hawaii
|7 p.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|Tuesday
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB World Series, G6: Braves at Astros
|2 p.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|NBA: Rockets at Lakers
|4:30 p.m.
|990-AM
