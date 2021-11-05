‘Jersey Boys’ musical coming to Hawaii in 2022

“Jersey Boys,” the jukebox musical about the rise to stardom and eventual break-up of the Four Seasons that ran from 2005 to 2017 on Broadway, is finally on its way to Hawaii.

Event promoters Broadway in Hawai’i will present the show in a two-week engagement Sept. 13-25 at the Blaisdell Concert Hall.

The engagement is a make-good for an engagement that was scheduled for May 2020 but postponed due to COVID-19.

Tickets for the 2020 engagement will be honored — same seat, same date. Ticketholders should receive an email from Ticketmaster with additional information.

The Four Seasons were one of the biggest American recording acts of the 1960s and recorded a string of hits that included “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry”, “Walk Like A Man,” “Candy Girl,” “Ronnie,” Dawn (Go Away)” and “Rag Doll.”

The original Four Seasons — Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi — were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

