Las Vegas Advisor: Unfinished Las Vegas Strip resort suffers setback

It’s another dose of bad news for the Fontaine­bleau, which has stood partially completed and empty on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip for more than a decade.

Marriott International has bowed out of a deal it announced in the summer to take the reins of the unfinished resort. Marriott had planned to finish the building and open it with a name change to JW Marriott Las Vegas Boulevard, but the deal was apparently scuttled by complications related to the latest change in ownership.

After multiple ownership and name changes, the Fontainebleau is back in the hands of the original owner, Jeffrey Soffer, who says he intends to finish it, but no details or timetables have been forthcoming.

Poker attendance down: The World Series of Poker has released attendance figures that show participation in this year’s tournament is down by about a third from the last live series in 2019. The reasons are a vaccine mandate and international travel restrictions limiting the fields to domestic players. Those restrictions were recently lifted, generating confidence that the numbers will be better for the main event, which has just gotten underway.

Free parking: In an effort to support local businesses as they recover from the pandemic, the city of Las Vegas is conducting a trial program that offers free parking on metered streets and in 12 downtown parking garages, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday. Look for the “Lunch Spot Parking” signs to claim the free spots now through the end of the year.

Question: Who has won the most World Series of Poker gold bracelets?

Answer: The gold bracelet is awarded to WSOP tournament winners. Phil Hellmuth Jr. won his 16th bracelet last month, which puts him impressively ahead of Doyle Brunson, Johnny Chan and Phil Ivey, each of whom has 10.

