Firefighters extinguish fire at Kapalama Canal

Honolulu firefighters this morning extinguished a fire at Kapalama Canal in Kalihi.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it received a 911 call at 8:49 a.m. about a fire at 1819 Houghtailing St. in Kalihi. Thirteen units and 51 personnel were initially dispatched.

The first unit that arrived on the scene five minutes later found black smoke, which firefighters later determined was due to burning furniture at the canal where homeless have been seen.

After securing a water supply and attacking the blaze from the North School Street side of the canal, the fire was extinguished at 9:52 a.m., HFD said.

No injuries were reported, and no nearby homes were threatened.

An HFD fire investigator arrived on the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire, and the Honolulu Police Department has been notified of the case.