H-3 closing in both directions this weekend for scheduled utility work

Hawaiian Electric reminds motorists that the H-3 freeway will be closed in both directions from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days this weekend for scheduled utility work.

Crews will be installing a new steel pole and relocating high-voltage transmission lines crossing the H-3 on Saturday and Sunday as part of the second phase of a grid resilience project to improve reliability in Windward Oahu.

The Honolulu-bound lanes of H-3 after the Kamehameha Highway off-ramp, as well as the on-ramp to H-3 from Kamehameha Highway, will be closed during the scheduled hours for the safety of the public and utility crews.

Hawaiian Electric said the utility work has been planned to coincide with the state Department of Transportation’s already scheduled closure of the H-3, Kaneohe-bound, over the weekend for expansion joint repair work. DOT’s closure is scheduled from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

In addition to H-3’s closure, there will be intermittent stops on Kionaole Road during work hours. No planned electrical outages are scheduled.

Safety signs will be posted about the freeway closure, and electronic arrowboards and traffic cones will mark work zones. Flagmen and special duty police will provide onsite traffic control.

Motorists are urged to plan ahead and seek alternate routes such as Likelike and Pali highways this weekend.