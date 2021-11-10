No tsunami threat to Hawaii following 6.6-magnitude earthquake off Okinawa

A strong earthquake was recorded off Okinawa this morning but does not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

The magnitude 6.6 quake struck 114.6 miles northeast of Hirara, Okinawa, at 5:45 a.m. Hawaii time at a depth of 6.2 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“Based on all available data a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a statement.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.