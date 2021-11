Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It was sad for me to watch video clips of the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors’ loss to the San Diego State Aztecs this past weekend (“Clock runs out on Hawaii football team in 17-10 loss to San Diego State,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 6).

The game was highly anticipated, as it was the first home game this college football season that welcomed back fully vaccinated and masked fans into the stands at full capacity — something that Warrior fans have been looking forward to and lobbying for. Fans attending were required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and to wear protective face masks at all times, except while drinking water.

Watching clips of the game on TV, I was disturbed to see many fans ignoring the mask mandate. The fans not wearing masks showed us very clearly that they had no regard for the health and safety of the other law-abiding fans around them.

It also showed that they really weren’t supporting their team. While we can absorb a loss on the gridiron, we can hardly absorb another senseless loss to this virus, which has taken so much from us already.

Rick Goodwin

Waialua

Give public free access to UH games on TV

University of Hawaii football games on pay-per-view needs to end. UH is a state school funded by taxpayers. And because of the atrocious choice to not have games freely available on TV, most Hawaii residents don’t see UH football games anymore.

For someone growing up in the 1980s on an outer island, watching Jim Leahey and Rick Blangiardi call UH games is a precious childhood memory that aspiring future Rainbow football players today are denied. This is especially true for kids from economically disadvantaged families that can’t afford the usurious rates charged today to watch our football team.

Whoever is responsible for taking UH football away from the people in the name of PPV revenue needs to be fired.

We are a small state without a professional football team and, just like, say, Nebraska, that makes our college team even more important to the people of this state. Hawaii needs to bring back UH football to her people.

Jeff Irons

Kapaa, Kauai

To fight racism, students must learn about history

I agree with David Shapiro regarding the shameful, outrageous behavior by the police and the state Department of Education toward a 10-year-old African American child by arresting her and refusing to allow her to speak with her mother at school for an “inappropriate” drawing (“Honolulu Police Department’s defensiveness threatens both police and community,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, Nov. 7).

The comparison of racist behavior to the case I handled in 1997 is appropriate, except the caption in the students’ yearbook (Kalaheo High School) was “hog mallz, chitterlings and pig feet,” not watermelon.

The similarities still permeate DOE. Even with “racial sensitivity training,” the next year, in 1998, Castle High School published a yearbook with a student wearing a KKK outfit. Nothing was learned from the racial sensitivity training and it keeps happening over and over again. It took a lawsuit before DOE acknowledged it was wrong.

This is why it is important to teach African American history, Hawaiian history, Asian American history, Hispanic history and Micronesian history, so that children learn and appreciate diversity and they can then teach the prejudiced adults.

Daphne Barbee-Wooten

Attorney

Makiki

COVID rate low enough to remove restrictions

Since the pandemic started, about 85,000 people, or 6% of Hawaii’s population, have been infected. And of those infected, about 950 have died. Hawaii has the lowest infection rate in the country and the second-lowest death rate.

In comparison, Vermont has the second-lowest infection rate in the country and the lowest death rate. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott removed all COVID-19 restrictions back in June. I can’t believe that it’s already November and we’re still dealing with COVID-19 restrictions on our freedoms.

More than 200,000 people have lost their jobs and many will never get them back. Countless businesses have gone away, never to return. Our kids have fallen way behind and many will never catch up.

Like Vermont, most states have removed COVID-19 restrictions and moved on. It’s time we do the same. The cure our leaders have imposed on us is worse than the disease.

Bert Oshiro

Hawaii Kai

